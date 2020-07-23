Elm Street Cultural Arts Village Receives Funding From Rucker-Donnell Foundation

Elm Street Cultural Arts Village in Downtown Woodstock has received funding through the Rucker-Donnell Foundation, a Murfreesboro, Tennessee-based and nationally recognized foundation, in the amount of a $20,000 grant. These funds will be used to help support construction costs for the nonprofit arts organization's project of building a visual arts facility from the historic Reeves House.

"As Elm Street has grown, it continues to showcase Woodstock's cultural vibrancy and vitality," Christopher Brazelton, Elm Street's Executive Director, says. "To continue that growth, larger foundations are now stepping in because they have caught the vision as well. This gift in particular was given with the hope to help catalyze local foundations, including family foundations, to join this effort." This property is being developed into a multi-disciplinary art center, providing a large range of arts experiences for this dynamic community. The visual arts facility will be a re-build of the historic Reeves family home once sited on the property. A new, open interior will feature a gallery for rotating exhibits, classroom and artist studios, and a coffee shop/wine bar to spark casual conversation around art. Elm Street's current art classes operate from their administrative offices, making the completion of the Reeves House pivotal in providing a dedicated space for local artists and robust visual arts programming.

This grant continues to close the financial gap as construction is due to start within the coming months for the Reeves House project on the Elm Street site.

Brazelton has a lot of pride in the community that makes up Elm Street. "Woodstock isn't just a special place - it can be a model for other communities as well. Donors are learning more about the impact of their gift and this shows what a full-fledged arts center can look like in a suburban community. We look forward to relationships with family foundations like the Rucker-Donnell Foundation and appreciate Kent Burklow's partnership."

