Elm Street Cultural Arts Village Announces 2019/2020 Season

August 16th, 2019 kicks off Elm Street Cultural Arts Village's exciting new season for 2019 and 2020 - A Season To Prevail. Associate Artistic Director Siobhan Brumbelow discusses how each production links to the theme of prevailing:

"Our 2019-20 Season To Prevail expresses the stories of underdogs with forgotten hopes and stagnant dreams. From self-discovery to belonging, the productions chosen for this season portray the struggle to be better - to try harder and the bonds that are created during these trials. To prevail can be to win, but it also means to exist - and these stories reflect that fight to exist." Elm Street's upcoming season includes a mix of new plays and classic musicals, some of which will be performed for the first time in the Atlanta area and/or Georgia!

Puffs or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic is an Off-Broadway comedy by Matt Cox that follows a group of magic misfits during the times of a certain boy wizard. This play brands itself as funny, intelligent, heartwarming and for anyone who ever felt like they weren't the hero in their own story. Three Puffs, who believe they aren't Puffs find that rely on each other to tackle school while playing the underdog in the well-known heroic tale. Along with a cast of multiple Puffs and familiar faces such as, "Blondo Malfoy", "The Headmaster", and "Voldy"-we invite you to discover the untold story of the "losers" who embrace being badgers and strive to be "third or nothing!"

Puffs or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic

(By Matt Cox)

Rated PG-13

August 16th - September 1st, 2019

Fridays/Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:30pm

$15 in Advance/$18 at Door

Located at City Center Stage

Elm Street Cultural Arts Village

8534 Main St., Woodstock, GA 30188

"Please, grow for me?"

Little Shop of Horrors is a horror comedy rock musical by composer Alan Menken and writer Howard Ashman, about Seymour, hapless florist shop worker striving to make his life better and impress his coworker crush, Audrey. He discovers a mutant plant that feeds on human blood and flesh and by raising it, grows popular, but at a deadly price. This musical is based on the low-budget 1960 dark comedy film The Little Shop of Horrors. The music is composed in the style of early 1960s rock and roll, doo-wop and early Motown and includes several well-known tunes like: "Skid Row (Downtown)", "Somewhere That's Green", and "Suddenly, Seymour". Kick off your spooky season and don't miss this cult classic planting itself on our stage!

Little Shop of Horrors

(Book by Howard Ashman | Music & Lyrics by Alan Menken)

Rated PG-13

September 20th - October 6th, 2019

Fridays/Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:30pm

$15 in Advance/$18 at Door

Located at City Center Stage

Elm Street Cultural Arts Village

8534 Main St., Woodstock, GA 30188

Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka Jr. follows enigmatic candy manufacturer Willy Wonka as he stages a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his scrumptious candy bars. Whomever comes up with these tickets will win a free tour of the Wonka factory, as well as a lifetime supply of candy. Four of the five winning children are insufferable brats, but the fifth is a likeable young lad named Charlie Bucket, who takes the tour in the company of his equally amiable grandfather. The children must learn to follow Mr. Wonka's rules in the factory - or suffer the consequences. See familiar characters such as Oompa Loompas, Veruca Salt, and of course Willy Wonka himself! With songs such as: "I've Got A Golden Ticket", "Pure Imagination", and "Candy Man"-you won't want to miss this delightful treat!

Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka Jr. (Book by Leslie Bricusse & Timothy Allen McDonald | Music & Lyrics by Leslie Bricusse & Anthony Newley)

Rated G

November 15th - 17th, 2019

Friday/Saturday at 7:30pm, Saturday/Sunday at 2:30pm

$13.50 in Advance/$16 at Door

Located at City Center Stage

Elm Street Cultural Arts Village

8534 Main St., Woodstock, GA 30188

A Christmas Carol is a musical based on Charles Dickens' 1843 novella of the same name. This Broadway rendition features original music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Lynn Ahren - this show is a must-see holiday tradition in North Metro Atlanta! On Christmas Eve, Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by ghosts offering him a chance at a better future: his old partner Jacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future who teach him it is never too late to change. What would you do when your future is haunted by your past? Celebrate the holidays with this beloved Dickens classic reimagined once again. This musical will warm your heart with joy whether it is your first or fiftieth time, whether you are nine or ninety-nine.

A Christmas Carol

(Music by Alan Menken | Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens | Book by Mike Ockrent & Lynn Ahrens)

Rated PG

December 13th - 24th, 2019

Fridays/Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:30pm, Monday (12/23) at 2:30pm, Tuesday (12/24) at 2:30pm

$15 in Advance/$18 at Door

Located at City Center Stage

Elm Street Cultural Arts Village

8534 Main St., Woodstock, GA 30188

"She's practically perfect in every way."

The jack-of-all trades, Bert, introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren't the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that "Anything can happen if you let it." With beloved songs such as "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious", "Step in Time", and "Spoonful of Sugar" - you will not want to miss this infectious, magical, and "practically perfect" production.

Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins Jr.

(Original Music & Lyrics by Richard M. Sherman & Robert P. Sherman | New Music & Lyrics by George Stiles & Anthony Drewe | Book by Julian Fellowes)

Rated G

January 30th - February 2nd, 2020

Thursday/Friday/Saturday at 7:30pm, Saturday/Sunday at 2:30pm

$13.50 in Advance/$16 at Door

Located at City Center Stage

Elm Street Cultural Arts Village

8534 Main St., Woodstock, GA 30188

"Oh, children don't know books by their authors, just the stories."

Helvetica is a new work written by Will Coleman and is a dramatic "play about stories." Helvetica is introduced in three different times and how her experiences tell her story. Along with her favorite teddy bear, Myron, Helvetica journeys through her life struggles and reminds herself that to prevail, it's important to hold onto what makes you special. Myron helps narrate the story of Helvetica - a children's book author in the present; a precocious, imaginative child in the past; a sick and deflated artist in the future - by interweaving stories, slices from each time period, into one "book."

Helvetica

(Script by Will Coleman)

Rated R

March 13th - 22nd, 2020

Fridays/Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:30pm

$15 in Advance/$18 at Door

Located at City Center Stage

Elm Street Cultural Arts Village

8534 Main St., Woodstock, GA 30188

"You thought I was dumb but I think that somebody's judgement was poor."

Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors and her ex. With the support of some new friends, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world that being true to yourself never goes out of style. A fun twist on the popular movie with the same name, this show will make you want to dance out of your seat. With an uplifting message and catchy music, Legally Blonde is ready to remind everyone that they can be "so much better."

Legally Blonde

(Book by Heather Hach | Music & Lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe & Nell Benjamin)

Rated PG-13

April 17th - May 3rd, 2020

Fridays/Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:30pm

$15 in Advance/$18 at Door

Located at City Center Stage

Elm Street Cultural Arts Village

8534 Main St., Woodstock, GA 30188

"Orphie, it's all up to you - do what a hero would do."

In this hilarious and moving new musical adventure that puts a clever twist on Greek mythology, spunky and curious Orphie sets sail to save Homer and his Book of Heroes-a quest that takes her from the heights of Mt. Olympus to the depths of the underworld. On her journey, she meets her hero, Heracles, some sassy Sirens, and even the toe-tapping, comical Hades. Orphie proves that not all heroes have to be powerful and that sometimes all it takes is heart and determination. With alliterations to Greek culture and some surprising twists and fantastical songs - Orphie and the Book of Heroes adds a girl-power spin to the joys of reading and Greek mythology.

Orphie and the Book of Heroes

(Book & Lyrics by Christopher Dimond | Music by Michael Koomad)

Rated G

June 10th - 24th, 2020

Wednesdays at 10:00am, Saturdays/Sundays at 2:30pm

$13.50 in Advance/$16 at Door

Located at City Center Stage

Elm Street Cultural Arts Village

8534 Main St., Woodstock, GA 30188

"And marvelous, wonderful things can come true in the middle of a moment."

Based on the story by Roald Dahl, James and the Giant Peach follows a boy on an epic journey. When James is sent by his conniving aunts to chop down their old fruit tree, he discovers a magic potion that results in a tremendous peach... and launches a journey of enormous proportions. Suddenly, James finds himself in the center of the gigantic peach, among human-sized insects with equally oversized personalities, but after it falls from the tree and rolls into the ocean, the group faces hunger, sharks and plenty of disagreements. Thanks to James' quick wit and creative thinking, the residents learn to live and work together as a family. The dangerous voyage is a success, but the adventure takes a whole new twist once they land on the Empire State Building.

Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach

(Book by Timothy Allen McDonald | Music & Lyrics by Benj Pasek & Justin Paul)

Rated G

July 8th - 22nd, 2020

Wednesdays at 10:00am, Saturdays/Sundays at 2:30pm

$15 in Advance/$18 at Door

Located at City Center Stage

Elm Street Cultural Arts Village

8534 Main St., Woodstock, GA 30188





