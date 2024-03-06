Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID Comes to Springer Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Springer Theatre will present Disney's The Little Mermaid, opening this week. Princess Ariel goes on the journey of a lifetime. With colorful sets and dazzling costumes, theatre patrons can expect to be immersed in the vibrant and mystical underwater kingdom of Atlantica. The classic story of dreams, love, family, and friendship opens on the Springer's Mainstage Friday, March 8, at 7:30 p.m.

The Little Mermaid features impressive set designs and lighting, creating underwater effects that produce a magical and immersive experience. And then there are the costumes. A collection of dynamic details assist Ariel, the Mersisters, King Triton, Prince Eric, Ursula, and all the other characters in telling the story of a young mermaid who falls in love with a human prince. In the Springer's adaptation, the costumes successfully play a crucial role in bringing the underwater world and its fantastical characters to life.

Alex Allison, Springer resident costume designer, is responsible for ensuring that, in addition to the actors, the costumes also "speak" to the audience. Allison has crafted costumes that not only capture the essence of the characters but also showcase the ingenuity of theatrical design. The show's star, Ariel, will grace the stage in a collection of costumes, including a mermaid tail that seamlessly blends comfort and mobility, creating the illusion of graceful underwater movement. "The goal for this show was to balance visual elements with practical considerations, like movement, to ensure that the costumes contribute to the overall enjoyment of the show," Allison said. Featured among Ariel's many costumes are those that transition the princess from mermaid to human, as well as a spectacular finale costume for Ariel's last and most meaningful transition.

Disney's "The Little Mermaid" musical features music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and a book by Doug Wright. The musical incorporates both familiar songs from the movie and new ones written specifically for the stage production. Join us as we embark on this underwater adventure, where every costume tells a story, and the magic of theater comes to life in "The Little Mermaid."

Disney's The Little Mermaid opens at the Springer Opera House theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 8. Tickets are available exclusively via the website at springeroperahouse.org, by phone at (706) 327-3688, or by visiting the box office in person at 103 10th Street in Columbus.