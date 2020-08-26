David Nail Brings Intimate Acoustic Set To Downtown Woodstock

Nail will perform on August 29th 2020 at 7:30pm.

On August 29th, Elm Street Cultural Arts Village's outdoor concert series the Lantern Series kicks off its third season with David Nail, a singer-guitarist-songwriter who has spent a decade leaving his unique mark on modern country music. Nail's catalogue includes a slew of top-country hits, such as "Whatever She's Got," "Red Light," "Good At Tonight," and "Let It Rain" to name a few. He's a country crooner one moment, an indie rocker the next, and a diversely compelling frontman throughout. Most importantly, he's an artist following his muse, making music without rules or regulations.

The late, revered Chuck Dauphin, for one, marveled at Nail's ability to turn an "ordinary lyric and arrangement" into a "tour de force," adding, "simply put... he is not one of us."

This concert will feature David Nail's acoustic set, something Production Manager Brian Gamel says makes the evening very special and personal to those who attend. "With our venue, we can get a little more intimate with that." It highlights Nail's songs in a different light, the artist said in an interview with Gamel. "I think it's just a really unique dynamic and if anything, the songs have the ability to come through more powerfully because there's not all the tricks to wash things out and complicate getting the lyric over."

The outdoor concert is a one-night engagement on Saturday, August 29th at 7:30pm. David Nail is appropriate for all ages to attend. Families, friends, and co-workers alike will enjoy a musical experience that is intimate and storytelling driven through song. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own food and drinks (no outside alcohol) and decorate their tables. Reformation beer and a variety of wines will be available for purchase. Elm Street Cultural Arts Village is closely monitoring COVID-19 outbreaks as well as spikes and is working diligently to ensure proper social distancing guidelines are met for the health, safety, and comfort of audience members, volunteers, and the artists. Elm Street's full guidelines can be found here: www.elmstreetarts.org/before-you-go

Tickets are on sale now at www.elmstreetarts.org. Please note that all sales are final and the concert is rain or shine. Tables and seats are available at varying levels:

Saturday August 29th - 7:30pm

Premier Table (Seats 6, Closer to Stage/Center)

Reserved Table (Seats 6, Close to Stage/Center)

Reserved Gold Seat

General Admission Lawn (Bring Your Own Chair/Blanket)

