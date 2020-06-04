Dates Announced for The 28th Annual American Traditions Vocal Competition

The American Traditions Vocal Competition (ATC), which has been going strong for nearly 28 years by providing an important creative forum for singers on their way to stardom, has announced the dates of its 2021 contest. The ATC, Savannah's own weeklong celebration of American music, is slated for Feb. 15-19, 2021. New Board President Kellee Love Haselton made the announcement, adding that contingencies based on scientific information will be in place, should the need arise for changes to be made as the organization moves closer to the dates of the competition.

Applications for the 2021 American Traditions Vocal Competition are now open with a discounted application fee to help and encourage artists who are struggling financially from the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. While providing this wonderful opportunity to lift Savannah sprits in song as they have for the past 27 years, ATC remains cognizant of wanting to keep their patrons and supporters safe.

"The American Traditions Vocal Competition recognizes the importance of keeping Savannah residents safe. At this point, we are exploring many avenues of production for the ATC, be they online or socially distanced," Haselton said. "As always, bringing Savannah into the musical spotlight will contribute to financial recovery as artists and patrons enjoy our beautiful city through a musical lens! It is now more vital than ever to continue to safely raise our voices in song ... to create art ... to inspire and to express emotion. In the words of Queen, 'The show must go on!'"

The American Traditions Vocal Competition celebrates and preserves all styles of classic American music. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization promotes these songs by producing an annual vocal competition in Savannah, Georgia, that awards over $35,000 in cash prizes. As part of community-driven service and initiative, the organization provides musical education, exposure and performances for Savannah locals of all ages.

"Savannah looks forward to hearing extraordinary vocalists and pianists every February at the American Traditions Vocal Competition!" Haselton said. "What better way to feed our souls and lift our spirits than to share in this unique feast of American music?"

According to Haselton, the American Traditions Vocal Competition is the only cross genre vocal competition in the country. She believes that the ATC's purpose and passion to celebrate American music through a uniquely Savannah experience makes it an excellent example of Savannah Mayor Van Johnson's "Purpose, Passion and People" motto.

"My congratulations are extended to the American Traditions Vocal Competition Board for their decision to move forward with plans to conduct the 28th annual ATC for the Savannah community," Johnson said. "During this period of crisis in the country, I am pleased that Savannah is continuing to play a leading role in providing a reason for our city and the entire nation to celebrate our varied cultures through music. Thank you to the ATC for providing music education, experiences and performances for 27 years."

ATC is also making plans for some wonderful events leading up to the week-long February event. Haselton asks the Savannah community to please stay tuned for another exciting announcement from the ATC in the next few weeks.

To learn more about the ATC, please visit www.americantraditionscompetition.com.

Photo Credit: John Carrington

