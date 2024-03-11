Dance Canvas Returns To The Ferst Center With New Works and Films

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For the peak of their 16th season, Dance Canvas introduces the 7 choreographers and 5 filmmakers who make up this season's Choreographer Career Development Initiative and Dance Canvas: on Film program. The choreographers have spent 5 months in the creation process, with the premieres of their projects set for the Ferst Center stage on March 22nd & 23, 2024!

"This season, we asked choreographers to submit concepts with innovation and the future in mind. We were curious as to what our artists thought was next for them and the future of dance.", says Dance Canvas Executive Artistic Director, Angela Harris.

At the heart of Dance Canvas' season is the Choreographer Career Development Initiative (CCDI). Each year, Dance Canvas selects up to 10 choreographers to create and present work through the program. With the assistance of Dance Canvas resources, staff and artistic mentors, the selected choreographers create world premiere dance works. "We have 4 out of state choreographers this season, including one out-of-state filmmaker, so it's always nice to introduce new voices to the Atlanta Dance Community," says Harris.

Destiny Diaz, Madeline Maxine Gorman, Christiana McLeod Horn, Haley Ivy, Dominique Kinsey, Löris McIntosh, and Mamiko Usuda are the 2024 CCDI choreographers and each bring unique perspectives and diverse backgrounds into their artistic endeavors.

Destiny Diaz is a Dominican-American dancer and choreographer from the Bronx, New York. Destiny was a Mermaid dancer for the Miami Marlins baseball team and a company member of the Gloria Eve Dance Company in New York City, DanceNow! Miami, Zedrick's Live in Color Hip Hop company, and Syncopate Dance Collective.

Madeline Maxine (Max) Gorman was recognized as one of Dance Magazine's 25 Choreographers to Watch. Max is the Artistic Director of GRIDLOCK Dance and examines the relationships between mass media, mental health, and movement in her work.

Christiana (Chrissy) McLeod Horn centers her work around embodied memory through the lens of afrofuturism. She was one of Dance Canvas/Atlanta Contemporary's 2023 Summer Resident Choreographers and is currently in residence at the High Museum's Dance Lab through Dance Canvas.

Haley Ivy danced with the Georgia Ballet for 5 seasons during which she performed roles such as Harlequin Doll and Lead Mirliton in The Nutcracker. Her choreographic work was presented during Georgia Ballet's 2018-19 Season.

Dominique (Dom) Kinsey has performed across Atlanta with KSU Dance Company, Komanse Dance Theater, Kit Modus, Dance Canvas, and ALA Dance. Dom's choreography emphasizes dramatic storytelling through intricate movement. Dom has performed for many choreographic projects and now her choreography takes the lead.

Löris McIntosh is a multiethnic, interdisciplinary choreographer who uses her degree in Neuroscience and Behavioral Biology from Emory University to support her work which focuses on themes of catharsis, self-actualization, and metamorphosis.

Mamiko Usuda is an international dancer and choreographer whose work has been presented in America, Mexico, Italy, Spain, and Japan. Mamiko also performed during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

"Our programs provide essential resources to choreographers, and bridge connections within our Atlanta dance community.", says Harris. "We have seen so many new artistic relationships, partnerships and jobs come out of our CCDI time, whether it is the choreographers getting to meet new dancers (and visa versa) or choreographers being introduced to new organizations. It's really exciting to see where our presented choreographers go after their time with us!".

In 2022, Dance Canvas launched a new initiative, Dance Canvas: on Film, which provides resources, mentorship and assists with producing dance films from new artists. The program also has guest mentors from the dance film world: Britt Fishel, Andrea Knowlton, and Cara Hagan.

Dance Canvas: on Film projects premiere at the Ferst Center, and past seasons' films have gone on to be selected by local and national film festivals. This season, the filmmakers, Destiny Cooke, Candace Haynes, and Apprentice, Kristen Louder, use the film medium to grow their intriguing concepts. Aerial artist, Emily Stratton, is combining her skills for her new dance film.

Destiny Cooke has trained and performed with renowned companies across the world such as Dart Contemporary Dance Company in Berlin and GRIDLOCK Dance in Washington D.C. Destiny recently shot a concept commercial for Cash by Cashapp.

Candace Haynes recently wrapped production as Choreographer/Asst. Casting Director for the Netflix original movie "Pain Hustlers".

Emily Stratton is a multidisciplinary aerialist and modern dancer who explores the infinite possibilities of earth, air, and the space between. Emily has invented her own aerial apparatus called Ring Trapeze and her choreography combines dynamic skill with detailed movement to create art with sincerity and intention.

Kristen Louder is a creative entrepreneur and founder of her graphic design business, KM Branding. Kristen aspires to expand her brand to encompass dance, movement, and fashion.

For more information on the 2023-24 Season, please visit www.dancecanvas.com