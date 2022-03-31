Dad's Garage Announces LGBT+ Pride Night For IMPROVISED DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS

Improvised Dungeons and Dragons is our comedic tribute to the classic pen-and-paper role playing game, guided by our Dungeon Master and featuring a stalwart band of Player Characters, played by the Dad's Garage cast of improvisers. And in case the lingo of that previous sentence went completely over your head-don't worry!-this show is for anyone who enjoys a good laugh, and no previous Dungeon or Dragon experience necessary to have fun!

As part of this performance, this performance will feature special guest stars from the Atlanta LGBT+ community, including drag queen and Dungeons and Dragons aficionado Jaye Lish, who will be bringing her own unique drag style to the nerdery.

Guests are invited to come early for a special pre-performance hang out in our new outdoor patio space. Food truck Speakcheesy will be selling gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches, and our bar will be serving alcoholic beverages, and other non alcoholic treats. Post-show, guests can hang around for another drink and another grilled cheese sandwich!

PRIDE NIGHT: Improvised Dungeons and Dragons

Friday, Apr 8, 2022

8 pm

Click here for the direct ticket link.

Dad's Garage, 569 Ezzard Street SE, 30312