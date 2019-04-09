Creators Of Hit Interactive Theatrical Investigation MURDER AT THE STRAND Bring New Mystery In 2019

The creators of 2018's sell-out success Murder! at The Strand are back with Murder! at The Strand II: Dark Matters at Marietta's Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre. The new interactive inter-dimensional murder mystery uses the entirety of The Strand's historic building to immerse the audience in a thrilling criminal investigation This interactive theatrical event challenges the audience to investigate the story behind a nefarious crime and identify the criminal with the motive to commit it. Perfect for mystery enthusiasts, escape room fans, play veterans, and non-theatre goers alike, Murder! at The Strand II: Dark Matters is an opportunity for patrons to experience the historic Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre as never before.

Created by director and playwright Corey Bradberry and game designer Jeremy Ledbetter, this 75 minute interactive experience will invite patrons to take on the role of investigator by following clues, interacting with actors, and examining the space to solve the mystery. Patrons will be given the chance to explore many areas of the theatre not typically open to guests, making this an exciting opportunity to see 'behind the scenes' of the historic theatre.

"Murder! is truly a one-of-a-kind event," says Bradberry, "influenced by theatre, escape room design, the murder mystery genre, and of course The Strand's unique architecture. We're creating a world with performances spilling off the stage and into the entire building. You can 'play' by yourself or as part of a larger group, and your journey becomes the story."

Due to the unique structure of the show, patrons should expect some walking when exploring the space.

Tickets are $45 and are on sale now at www.earlsmithstrand.org and The Strand box office. Ticket availability is limited for this unique experience, so get yours today! Group discounts are available through the box office at 770.293.0080 or 117 North Park Square.





