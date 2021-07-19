Conversations About Jazz Welcomes Jazz Vocalist Nnenna Freelon, August 12

HHM Digital invites you to join us for a live streaming session of Conversations about Jazz & Other Distractions hosted by former jazz radio host and founder of Notorious Jazz, Carl Anthony. On Thursday, August 12 at 7:30 pm (EST), Carl's special guest will be Grammy nominated jazz vocalist, composer, actress and playwright Nnenna Freelon. They'll talk about her career, community activism, and the significance of her latest CD, Time Traveler. This virtual event via Zoom is free for Hammonds House Museum members and $5 for non-members. Register today at hammondshouse.org.

Six-time GRAMMY Award nominee Nnenna Freelon has earned a well-deserved reputation as a compelling and captivating live performer. She is also a wife, mother, and sister who has experienced life's amazing gifts, and its heartbreak. The loss of her soulmate and husband, renowned architect Phil Freelon, in 2019 to ALS, followed by the loss of her sister Debbie in 2020 to cancer, have reshaped her way of being in the world.

Nnenna felt the need to find her "voice" once more, through the lens of grief and loss. Her first studio recording in nearly 10 years, Time Traveler, is an intimate expression of her love for Phil and their 40 -year journey and a universal love letter to all who've lost someone dear. Her new Podcast, Greatgrief, is her effort to create a safe space to share others' stories of loss and grief, and to help strengthen community as words and music speak hopefully and eloquently to our hearts. More info: nnenna.com.

Hammonds House Museum is generously supported by the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, Fulton County Arts and Culture, the City of Atlanta Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs, The Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta, The National Performance Network, AT&T and WarnerMedia.

Hammonds House Museum's mission is to celebrate and share the cultural diversity and important legacy of artists of African descent. The museum is the former residence of the late Dr. Otis Thrash Hammonds, a prominent Atlanta physician and a passionate arts patron. A 501(c)3 organization which opened in 1988, Hammonds House Museum boasts a permanent collection of more than 450 works including art by Romare Bearden, Robert S. Duncanson, Benny Andrews, Elizabeth Catlett, Jacob Lawrence, Hale Woodruff, Amalia Amaki, Radcliffe Bailey and Kojo Griffin. In addition to featuring art from their collection, the museum offers new exhibitions, artist talks, workshops, concerts, poetry readings, arts education programs, and other cultural events throughout the year.

Located in a beautiful Victorian home in Atlanta's historic West End, Hammonds House Museum is a cultural treasure and a unique venue. For more information, and to learn how you can support their mission and programming, visit their website: hammondshouse.org.