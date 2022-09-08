Complete Casting Announced For Savannah Rep's THE CHRISTIANS

Savannah Repertory Theatre announced that its upcoming production of Lucas Hnath's The Christians in partnership with Asbury Memorial Theatre will be led by Nathan Houseman in the role of Pastor Paul, who has built his church from a modest storefront to a congregation of thousands and is about to preach a sermon that will shake the foundations of his church's beliefs. Rep favorite Andrew Ramcharan Guilarte will play Joshua, Paul's Associate Pastor, who is as surprised by Paul's revelations as the rest of his flock.

Joining them in this elegy on faith and the way we talk about religion in America are Rayshawn Roberts, Joanna Walchuk, and Ashley Wheeler, who will all make their Rep debuts in this piece. The production is made possible by lead sponsor J. Wilson Morris.

The Christians officially opens September 16th after a September 15th preview and runs through September 25th at Asbury Memorial Theatre, 1008 E Henry St, Savannah, GA. Performances are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8 PM, and Sunday at 3 PM. General Admission is $35 and Senior/Military tickets are $25. Tickets are now on sale at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2195536®id=69&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fsavannahrep.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

The production is directed by Karla Knudsen with music direction by Ray Ellis, stage management by Jon Goldstein, production management by Natasha Drena, lighting design by Erik Bishop, sound design by Vivian Gogan, costume design by Maggie Lee Hart, set and properties design by Jeroy Hannah, and box office management by Jackie Osterman.

Ryan McCurdy is the Executive Artistic Director of Savannah Rep, Jennifer Bishop is Managing Director, Stephen Plunk is 2022 Board Chair, and Tyler Gray is 2022 Board Vice-Chair. Savannah Rep is South Georgia's flagship regional theatre, an Equity company, and a 501(c)(3) non-profit.