Complete Cast Announced For Savannah Rep's THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT 

The Lifespan of a Fact is directed by Jennifer Bishop and will open on Friday, November 10.

By: Oct. 27, 2023

Savannah Rep has announced full casting for their 2023 season's closing production of The Lifespan of a Fact. Joining Broadway's Isaiah Johnson (The Color Purple, Peter and the Starcatcher) as John D'Agata will be Ashanti Brown as Emily Penrose and Chris Naughton as Jim Fingal in a riveting comedy that explores the concepts of truth, facts, and the extent that a person can go to tell a story.

Rob Love and Zora Umeadi are the production's understudies. The Lifespan of a Fact is directed by Jennifer Bishop and will open on Friday, November 10th after a November 9th preview and run through November 19th.

Jim Fingal is a fresh-out-of-Harvard fact checker for a prominent but sinking New York magazine. John D'Agata is a talented writer with a transcendent essay about the suicide of a teenage boy—an essay that could save the magazine from collapse. When Jim is assigned to fact check D'Agata's essay, the two come head to head in a comedic yet gripping battle over facts versus truth.

The Lifespan of a Fact will be performed at The Rep - Downtown (402 E Broughton St). Performances are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8 PM, and Sunday at 5 PM. General Admission is $40 and Senior/Military tickets are $35. Tickets are now on sale atClick HereClick Here. Production support has been provided by title sponsor J. Wilson Morris.

The production's stage manager is Kati Payne with lighting design by Tinna Rivera, sound design by Cami Nicole Hall, costume design by Niko Colon, set design by Tyler Tunney, associate set & properties design by Rebel Clodi, and projection design by John Colette.

Ryan McCurdy is the Executive Artistic Director of Savannah Rep, Natasha Drena is Producing Artistic Director, and Stephen Plunk is 2023 Board Chair. Savannah Rep is Savannah's flagship regional theatre and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.   




