Cobb PARKS & The Jennie T. Anderson Theatre Present THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Cobb PARKS and the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre are kicking of their 2022 season of concert musicals with an intimate streaming production of THE LAST FIVE YEARS. The Jason Robert Brown musical has been around since 2001 and has performed Off-Broadway and at hundreds of regional theatres around the country. For this special concert, there will be a few new elements that will make this unlike any production of THE LAST FIVE YEARS viewers have ever seen.

THE LAST FIVE YEARS revolves around the relationship of Jamie, a successful writer, and Cathy, an aspiring actress. Audiences will be taken on a journey as they fall in and out of love. The structure of the show is particularly special because Jamie's story is told chronologically while Cathy's story is told backwards. For this concert, there will be a dueling pianos element added to the on-stage orchestra. "We want to fully embrace the concert aesthetic and this show provides the perfect platform for two actors to go head to head, as well as two pianists to equally emote through their musicality," says Jono Davis, the Anderson Theatre's Artistic Director. "Musicians are the most vital components of our concerts and we're always looking for innovative ways to integrate them into our storytelling."

This production marks Chris Brent Davis' fourth collaboration with the Anderson Theatre concert series. "Folks will love this concert of THE LAST FIVE YEARS as it puts Jason Robert Brown's score front and center," says the show's director and music director. "India Tyree and James Allen McCune are not only phenomenal actors, but they are firecracker vocalists, each bringing their own unique spin to the roles of Jamie and Cathy. Add to that the eight best musicians in town and it's truly a feast for the ears."

"The energy when putting together this production was tangible. The concept was fresh, and the performers (both actors and musicians) put their heart and soul into it, ensuring that this production "spoke" in a way that makes it exciting and new both for those who've seen it a thousand times, or those that have never seen it before," adds Holt McCarley, one of the show's conductors and Jamie's pianist. "I believe each viewer will find something special they didn't see before in this really beautiful retelling of an old tale."

THE LAST FIVE YEARS stars India Tyree as Cathy and James Allen McCune as Jamie. Holt McCarley and Gamble are also brought to the spotlight as the Jamie and Cathy's respective pianists. This concert-staging is directed by Chris Brent Davis and Candy McLellan, music directed by Chris Brent Davis, Holt McCarley, and Gamble, and the streaming component is edited by Bobby Johnston, the series' Director of Photography. THE LAST FIVE YEARS will be available for streaming between February 18 - 20. Tickets at AndersonTheatre.org.