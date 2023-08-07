Christian Delcroix to Make Savannah Debut In Savannah Stage Company's EVERY BRILLIANT THING

This heartwarming and humorous one-person play delves into the delicate topic of depression and the extraordinary lengths we go to for the people we love.

By: Aug. 07, 2023

Christian Delcroix to Make Savannah Debut In Savannah Stage Company's EVERY BRILLIANT THING

Savannah Stage Company will present Every Brilliant Thing by Duncan MacMillan and Jonny Donahue at the iconic Tybee Post Theater. This heartwarming and humorous one-person play delves into the delicate topic of depression and the extraordinary lengths we go to for the people we love. The show has taken the world by storm, captivating audiences in more than 20 countries, and now promises an immersive and unforgettable experience.

This immersive journey features not one, but two exceptionally skilled actors, Christian Delcroix and Shawna Peña-Downing, alternating performances. Christian Delcroix makes his Savannah debut bringing with him a wealth of Broadway experience with credits that includeThe Book of Mormon, South Pacific, and Follies. Shawna Peña-Downing, a multi-disciplinary artist from Kansas City, has an impressive repertoire of work and wowed audiences in SSC's recent production of Spring Awakening.

In a departure from traditional theater seating, all the audience members will have the extraordinary opportunity to be part of the action as they sit ON THE STAGE, offering a uniquely intimate connection with the performance. The seating arrangement is fully handicap accessible, ensuring that everyone can enjoy this remarkable production.

Every Brilliant Thing is a story told with the help of the audience, where real and imaginary tales come together to paint a life-affirming picture of hope, focusing on life's tiniest miracles. Prepare for a rollercoaster of emotions as you find yourself laughing out loud and being deeply moved in equal measure.

Performance Schedule:

  • Thursday, 8/31, 8 pm (Christian Delcroix)

  • Friday, 9/1, 8 pm (Shawna Peña-Downing)

  • Saturday, 9/2, 3 pm (Shawna Peña-Downing) *Followed by an audience Q&A

  • Saturday, 9/2, 8 pm (Christian Delcroix) *Followed by an audience Q&A

  • Sunday, 9/3, 3 pm (Christian Delcroix)

  • Sunday, 9/3, 8 pm (Shawna Peña-Downing)

This extraordinary production is produced in partnership with National Suicide Prevention Month, and it is the company's mission to honor and acknowledge those affected by suicide, raise awareness, and provide a connection to essential treatment services.

Post show Q&A between the actors, director, audience and Clarae Tinti, founder of Enneagram Untangled, and a Certified Behavioral Health Coach [NCCB CSTCC], Certified Mental Health Technical [NCCB CMHT], International Coaching Federation Licensed Enneagram Coach [ICF ACSTH], aiming to open the conversation up about mental health.

Every Brilliant Thing is made possible, in part, thanks to the generous support from South Arts in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and Georgia Council for the Arts.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased throughClick Here or at the Tybee Post Theater box office. Don't miss this remarkable show that will leave you uplifted, enlightened, and forever touched.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHEN: August 31st - September 3rd
WHERE: Tybee Post Theater | 10 Van Horne Dr. Tybee Island, GA
RUNNING TIME: 90 minutes with no intermission
SOCIAL MEDIA: @savannahstagecompany, @tybeeposttheater
PRICE: $25 General Admission | $40 for VIP [includes table seating and champagne]

If you're thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline network is available 24/7 across the United States. Click here or dial 988.




