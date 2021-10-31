BWW Review: HANDS UP at The Alliance

The Alliance Theater's New Black Fest's HANDS UP: SEVEN PLAYWRIGHTS, SEVEN TESTAMENTS was originally commissioned by the New Black Fest in 2015 in response to the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown, an unarmed Black teenager. The play features individual monologues written by seven Black playwrights and expresses them through the creative compositions made by an ensemble cast. HANDS UP is co-directed by Spelman Professor Keith Arthur Bolden and Spelman Alumna and former Alliance Spelman Fellow Alexis Woodard. Woodard and Bolden worked on productions of HANDS UP previously as student and professor at Spelman College and beyond.

HANDS UP is described as having depicted "the condition of Black America and illuminates the perspective of Black people of varying genders, sexual orientation, skin tones, and socioeconomic backgrounds to create a holistic compilation of realistic Black American experiences." Each of the works spotlights all too familiar and disturbing situations for Black Americans with a focus on the details of what it feels like to be in the center of these difficult events. The playwrights include Nathan Yungerberg, Idris Goodwin, Eric Holmes, and more.

The cast members of the Alliance's production are Brandon Burditt, Marlon Andrew Burnley, London Carlisle, Sean M. Dale, Charence Higgins, Marcus Hopkins-Turner, Jessenia Ingram, Kala Ross, and Josh Turner. With synchronized ferver, movement, and percussion, each of these actors build these stories with exemplary skill. They swiftly transition between supporting roles and protagonists with such efficiency and clarity that not only continues the trajectory to the last enlightening moment, but gives new visions to the impact of these kinds of stories. These performers are the ones to call when you want your script to be heard.

In addition to the co-directors, the creative team includes Set Designers Isabel A. Curley-Clay and Moriah Curley-Clay, Costume Designer Pamela Rodriguez Montero, Lighting Designer Ben Rawson, Associate Projection Designer Ryan Bradburn, Sound Designers Chris Lane and Lorenzo Moore, Projection Designer Milton Cordero, and Movement Consultant Morgan Hawkins. The design elements of the show are another character and story unto itself. There are platforms, big and small, and different levels all enhanced by the projections on the shapes behind them as well as the costume changes including a ceremonial changing of shoes so every character can "walk in their shoes." It is obvious the performers enjoy creating the HANDS UP world in the environment surrounding them.

The last piece of the show holds back from the emotional dramas before it. The final play becomes a solo summary, another direct address to the audience but through more of a list of facts than a story to be reenacted. Even the final costume has the names of victims emblazed in white across the black fabric. This powerful ending of the production is punctuated with a gentle invitation and request for putting their "hands up." The audience is quick to hold up their hands until the last line of the play. With the house and stage lights up and bright, the room becomes a visual town hall of citizens with numb arms in the air. The compliance is disturbing as much as it's meant to sensorially add to a new understanding of what it feels like to have your HANDS UP in order to survive a bullet from the gun in front of your face. One is reminded of other ironic experiences of privilege, like riding mechanical bulls or paying to pick apples. Karaoke doesn't make us rock stars, but we get a taste of what it must feel like to be one when we can hold a microphone in front of a crowd. But HANDS UP reminds us that playing cops and robbers isn't fun anymore-for Black Americans, the game is rigged. Walking away from the theater with tingling fingers, might someday, somehow, become the somatic theatrical event needed in order to WAKE UP.

In addition to the in-person performances of HANDS UP on the Hertz Stage, the Alliance will stream the video capture of its production of HANDS UP from Oct. 22 - Nov. 14., 2021. Info on the stream can be found at alliancetheatre.org/form/hands-up-stream.