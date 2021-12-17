BWW Review: DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS THE MUSICAL at Fox Theater

Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS THE MUSICAL played to a delighted Atlanta audience for ten performances at the Fox Theatre earlier this month as part of the Broadway in Atlanta's 40th Anniversary Season. The New York Times describes the show as "100 times better than any bedtime story," and has been enchanting adults and children alike.

"We're greatly optimistic about the return of Broadway to the city of Atlanta and thrilled to share the news that shows previously announced for the 40th Anniversary season will remain available to patrons under a revised schedule," said Vice President of Broadway in Atlanta Russ Belin. And for that, Atlanta thanks you.



The tale of the town of Whos is becoming synonymous with the traditions of Christmas. In a cave above Who-ville a the Grinch, and his little dog too, seethes over the Whos' holiday joy. The Grinch sets about trying to ruin it for the Whos and steals their Christmas decorations, meals, and gifts-hoping to squelch their Christmas spirit. Just before he's to send everything he taken off the edge of a mountain, he remembers the kindness of Betty Lou Who, a little girl with a big heart who showed Grinch the healing power of unconditional love. The Grinch then hears the sound of all the Whos joining together in song despite the fact that their homes have been emptied of everything Christmas. The Grinch is amazed and affected by the resilience of the Whos and learns the true meaning of the spirit of Christ. He returns what he took and feasts with the Whos, regifting their own gifts as if he were Santa himself.

The cast includes the charismatic, show-stopping James Schultz as The Grinch, exceptional W. Scott Stewart as Old Max, versatile Xavier McKnight as Young Max, and the exquisite Who family: Christine Aziz as Grandma Who, John Anthony Lopez as Grandpa Who, Eduardo Uribe as Papa Who and Ashley Morton as Mama Who, as well as Sofie Nesanelis and Quinn Titcomb will alternate as Cindy-Lou Who, and Hinano Hannah Lea Kuzukawa and Sadie Mae O'Sullivan will alternate as Annie Who.

The production features the layered and deeply visceral music and book by Mel Marvin and Timothy Mason, exhilarating set design by John Lee Beatty and costume design by Robert Morgan that is truthfully and expertly inspired by Dr. Seuss' original book, and is directed by Matt August and choreographed by Bob Richard, based on the original choreography by John DeLuca and originally created by three-time Tony Award®-winning director, Jack O'Brien.

Besides the collective pleasure of experiencing in such a boisterous and exciting production accompanied by the beautifully talented orchestra below stage, the show included blasts of real snow and joyful encouragement for audience participation. Silly, thoughtful, tender, and outrageous. The Grinch at the Fox kicked off a beautiful 2021 holiday season.

(Photo: Courtesy Broadway Across America)