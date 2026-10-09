BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB to Offer Student Rush and Lucky Seat Lottery at Fox Theatre

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Buena Vista Social Club will offer special lottery and student rush tickets for the upcoming engagement at the Fox Theatre from Oct. 27 – Nov. 1. Tickets are on sale now by visiting foxtheatre.org/buenavista.

For those feeling LUCKY, Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta is partnering with the digital ticket lottery platform Lucky Seat. On Friday, Oct. 16, participants will have a chance to win a limited number of $44 tickets for the Atlanta engagement of Buena Vista Social Club.

Entries for shows at the Fox Theatre open Friday, Oct. 16 at noon and will close on Friday, Oct. 23, at 9:30 a.m. Lucky Seat will email winners starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, and will continue throughout the day, as needed. Winners will have a limited window to purchase and claim their tickets. Participants must have a Lucky Seat account to participate in the lottery or create one by visiting LuckySeat.com.

Tickets are subject to availability. Limit of two tickets per patron. In some cases, tickets may be partial view and, while every effort will be made to seat multiple seats together, there is a chance that seats may be split up. Tickets will be sent to the email address used with Lucky Seat 1-3 days before the show. Look for a message from 'noreply@foxtheatre.org.'

In addition to lottery tickets, Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta will also offer special $36 Student Rush Tickets for the Buena Vista Social Club Atlanta engagement. College students simply need to bring valid college student identification with them to the Fox Theatre Box Office two hours prior to each performance. The Student Rush Ticket price will be valid for all performances with a two-ticket limit per student ID. Student Rush Tickets are subject to availability and will be sold from best available, which may include limited view locations.

Buena Vista Social Club will play a limited one-week engagement at the Fox Theatre from Oct. 27 – Nov. 1 as part of the 2026/2027 Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta season. The performance schedule is:

For more information about Buena Vista Social Club at the Fox Theatre, please visit foxtheatre.org/buenavista.

Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the real sound of Havana is born–and one woman discovers the music that will change her life forever.

Inspired by true events, five-time Tony Award-winning musical Buena Vista Social Club brings the GRAMMY Award-winning album to thrilling life–and tells the story of the legends who lived it. A world-class band joins a sensational cast of musicians, actors and dancers from across the globe for an authentic experience unlike any you've seen or heard before. 'A jaw-dropping, soul-stirring must-see!' (The Washington Post). Experience the tale of big dreams, second chances and the unbreakable bonds of making music together that captivated Broadway.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 03 Hrs 51 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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