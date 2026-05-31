Atlanta Opera Announces RING FESTIVAL for 2029

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The Atlanta Opera has announced its milestone Ring Festival 2029, presenting two complete cycles of Richard Wagner’s epic tetralogy Der Ring des Nibelungen at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in June 2029. This festival marks a triumphant new chapter in a journey that started in 2023 when The Atlanta Opera began presenting each of the four Ring operas over four seasons to Atlanta audiences for the first time, earning critical acclaim and regional renown.



The festival will feature the acclaimed productions directed by Tomer Zvulun and conducted by Principal Conductor Iván López Reynoso. Two full cycles will be offered, providing audiences the rare opportunity to experience Wagner’s complete mythic saga — from the theft of the Rhine gold to the twilight of the gods — in a single week.



Conceived not only as a landmark artistic event but as an international cultural destination, Ring Festival 2029 will welcome audiences from across the United States and abroad to Atlanta. Festival programming beyond the mainstage performances will place a special spotlight on The Atlanta Opera’s future home, the Molly Blank Center for Opera and the Arts, currently under development along the Atlanta Beltline corridor and scheduled to open in Fall 2027.

The new facility will serve as a vibrant hub for festival events, including recitals, lectures, public conversations, community gatherings, and immersive artistic experiences designed to deepen engagement with Wagner’s epic work while introducing visitors to the company’s expanding artistic footprint. Situated on the thriving neighborhood connector, the Atlanta Beltline, the Molly Blank Center reflects The Atlanta Opera’s long-term vision of linking world-class artistic creation with the cultural and civic life of the city.

The festival presents a singular opportunity for audiences to experience this epic in its entirety — across two complete cycles — in the intimate yet grand setting of the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. Additional programming, including recitals, lectures, films, and exhibits, will be presented at The Atlanta Opera’s new home, the Molly Blank Center for Opera and the Arts – now under construction.

Rather than treating the Ring as a museum piece or relying primarily on spectacle, the company has built its productions around emotional clarity, cinematic storytelling, and psychological immediacy. Under the leadership of Tomer Zvulun, the productions aim to make Wagner’s epic feel urgent and human for contemporary audiences — whether they are longtime Wagnerians or first-time opera attendees.

More information and ticket purchases can be made at the Atlanta Opera's website.

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