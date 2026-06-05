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Photos: THE REVOLUTIONISTS at Theatrical Outfit

Performances will run June 3 – 28, 2026.

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Theatrical Outfit is concluding its 49th Season with the return of Lauren Gunderson’s THE REVOLUTIONISTS. Performances will run June 3 – 28, 2026. Check out photos below!

Atlanta playwright Lauren Gunderson (Silent Sky & Christmas at Pemberley) returns to TO with THE REVOLUTIONISTS – an irreverent, girl-powered comedy set during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror. Playwright Olympe de Gouges,  assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen Marie Antoinette, and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle hang out, murder Marat,  and try to beat back the insanity in 1793 Paris. This grand and dream-tweaked comedy is about violence and legacy, art  and activism, and how we actually go about changing the world. It’s a true story. Or total fiction. Or a play about a play.  THERE’S REALLY ONLY ONE WAY TO FIND OUT! 

Leading THE REVOLUTIONISTS is an all-star Atlanta ensemble that features Tiffany Denise Hobbs as Marianne Angelle,  Bethany Anne Lind as Marie Antoinette, Erika Miranda as Charlotte Corday, and Courtney Patterson as Olympe de  Gouges. Under the direction of Amber McGinnis, the design team includes: Choreography by Candy McLellan Davison,  Scenic Design by Isabel & Moriah Curley-Clay, Costume Design by April Andrew Carswell, Lighting Design by Ben Rawson,  Sound Design by Jeremiah Davison, Properties Design by Caroline Cook, and Stage Management by Lily Mayfield.







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