IN THE HEIGHTS Highlight Reel Released for Aurora Theatre's 30th Season Closer

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Aurora Theatre has released a highlight reel for its upcoming production of IN THE HEIGHTS, offering audiences an early look at the musical that will close the Atlanta-area company's landmark 30th season. The footage captures the energy and color of the production, which runs May 28 through June 21, 2026, at Aurora's Lawrenceville home.

IN THE HEIGHTS features music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and a book by Quiara Alegría Hudes. The Tony Award-winning musical unfolds in Washington Heights, a close-knit Manhattan neighborhood where bodega owner Usnavi and his community navigate dreams, displacement, and the pull of home. Miranda's score weaves together hip-hop, salsa, merengue, and soul into a propulsive theatrical language that made the show a landmark of 21st-century musical theatre when it opened on Broadway in 2008.

For Aurora Theatre, the production carries particular weight: the company's own audiences voted IN THE HEIGHTS their favorite show in Aurora's history, making it a fitting capstone to a 30th anniversary season that has already included the world premiere of INITIATIVE, a new play by Atlanta local Jacob York. The season finale represents both a celebration of the theatre's past three decades and a testament to the enduring resonance of Miranda's breakthrough work.

IN THE HEIGHTS has been drawing significant regional attention this spring, with productions at Musical Theatre West and South Bay Musical Theatre among those mounting the show ahead of Aurora's June closing night.

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