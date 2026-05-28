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YOU MADE ME LOVE YOU: A Judy Garland Tribute to Play Savannah Rep

The one-night-only event will take place on June 22, 2026.

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YOU MADE ME LOVE YOU: A Judy Garland Tribute to Play Savannah Rep

On June 22, 2026, Savannah Rep will present an intimate evening honoring the music and legacy of Judy Garland. Starring Producing Artistic Director Natasha Drena, the performance features longtime collaborator Chris Brent Davis.

Together, Drena and Davis bring new life to Garland's iconic repertoire, drawing on years of collaboration across cabarets, regional theatre (including End of the Rainbow), and symphony hall performances.

This special engagement offers a rare chance to experience these timeless songs through an intimate, theatrical lens—balancing humor, warmth, and soaring vocals in a single unforgettable night.







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