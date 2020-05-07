Atlanta Fringe Festival Announces The 8th Annual ATLANTA FRINGE AUDIO
The Atlanta Fringe Festival is thrilled to announce the return of Fringe Audio for the eighth consecutive year, bringing together audio artists from around the country to present radio dramas, investigative journalism, storytelling, and special interest podcasts exclusively via the Atlanta Fringe's website and affiliated podcasting networks starting Friday, May 15. This year's crop of shows promises to be especially compelling, including murder mysteries, storytelling showcases, ensemble comedies, and even full-blown musicals. As always, all shows will be available completely free of charge.
This year's edition of Fringe Audio, the only podcasting network of its kind on the international Fringe festival circuit, includes a new element: shows are eligible for a cash prize determined by a panel of judges and industry experts, evaluating the shows both on the quality of their work and their ability to garner listeners. Once this judging period is over the shows will also remain online, free of charge, until the 2021 Atlanta Fringe Festival in June.
"We're so excited about getting to bring all these shows to the global audience we've been building over the years," says Atlanta Fringe Executive Director Diana Brown. "We're, of course, disappointed that we had to cancel the live performance aspect of this year's Fringe, but it's awesome that we still have one aspect of our festival that can still go on 100% as planned, with so many talented artists who have been sharing their great, professional work with us year after year after year."
In addition to being available for free on the website - www.AtlantaFringe.org - all shows can be found on all the major podcasting networks including Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, TuneIn, iHeart Radio, with more TBA. Highlights of the past years of Fringe Audio can currently be found on Spotify (link: https://open.spotify.com/show/7d9HU6hynFiMozuCnzVZbr)
Full lineup of the festival below (alphabetical by company name):
Title
Company Name
Show Genre
Moving the Mountain
AbbyPalenArt
Storytelling
Armed and Dangerish
Alex, Eric, Lily and Coley
Comedy
Mercury: A Broadcast of Hope
Atlanta Radio Theatre Company
Audio Drama
The Not So Great Rock n' Roll Swindle
Anthony Elmore
Comedy
Live From Averno
Averno
Fiction
MetroDome Musical: The Post-Trumpocalypse Podcast
Brianstorm Productions
Musical
Poison's Paradise
Audio Drama
And Nothing But The Truth
Four-Eyed Jacks Productions
Audio Drama
Quarantine in Queens
Genius Genesis
Storytelling
Give A Folk
Give A Folk
Storytelling
House Hunters
Lost Boys Productions
Audio Drama
Look What A Wonder
MOSES PROJECT 2020
Musical
How to Survive a Wedding With Your Ex
New Generation Theatrical
Comedy
Dad's Ashes
Pilgrim Falcon Productions
Audio Drama
Come On In, The Water's Fine - Season 2
Shade Oyemakinwa
Audio Drama
MERCURY CONSIDERS THE LAST LAYER
Small Fish Radio Theatre and Thespinarium
Comedy
HUMANITY'S CHILD: A VIRTUAL MUSICAL IN FIVE EPISODES
THE PEACEFUL EDUCATOR FOUNDATION
Musical
Rosa and Leo
The Radio Theatre Porject
Old Time Radio
Miss Peddy & Grace by William Ivor Fowkes
The Radio Theatre Project
Audio Drama
The Podcast Formerly Titled "Escape" (Now it's about spaghetti. No, really!)
The Sipping Hour
Other
A Rose Is Still A Rose
Veatrice Conley
Audio Drama
Those interested are encouraged to follow Atlanta Fringe on Facebook (@atlantafringe), Instagram (@atlfringefest), and Twitter (@AtlantaFringe).
While the Atlanta Fringe continues to explore exciting new online experiences for our artists and audiences, the in-person events of the 2020 Atlanta Fringe Festival have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.