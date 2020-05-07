Atlanta Fringe Festival Announces The 8th Annual ATLANTA FRINGE AUDIO

The Atlanta Fringe Festival is thrilled to announce the return of Fringe Audio for the eighth consecutive year, bringing together audio artists from around the country to present radio dramas, investigative journalism, storytelling, and special interest podcasts exclusively via the Atlanta Fringe's website and affiliated podcasting networks starting Friday, May 15. This year's crop of shows promises to be especially compelling, including murder mysteries, storytelling showcases, ensemble comedies, and even full-blown musicals. As always, all shows will be available completely free of charge.

This year's edition of Fringe Audio, the only podcasting network of its kind on the international Fringe festival circuit, includes a new element: shows are eligible for a cash prize determined by a panel of judges and industry experts, evaluating the shows both on the quality of their work and their ability to garner listeners. Once this judging period is over the shows will also remain online, free of charge, until the 2021 Atlanta Fringe Festival in June.

"We're so excited about getting to bring all these shows to the global audience we've been building over the years," says Atlanta Fringe Executive Director Diana Brown. "We're, of course, disappointed that we had to cancel the live performance aspect of this year's Fringe, but it's awesome that we still have one aspect of our festival that can still go on 100% as planned, with so many talented artists who have been sharing their great, professional work with us year after year after year."

In addition to being available for free on the website - www.AtlantaFringe.org - all shows can be found on all the major podcasting networks including Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, TuneIn, iHeart Radio, with more TBA. Highlights of the past years of Fringe Audio can currently be found on Spotify (link: https://open.spotify.com/show/7d9HU6hynFiMozuCnzVZbr)

Full lineup of the festival below (alphabetical by company name):

Title

Company Name

Show Genre

Moving the Mountain

AbbyPalenArt

Storytelling

Armed and Dangerish

Alex, Eric, Lily and Coley

Comedy

Mercury: A Broadcast of Hope

Atlanta Radio Theatre Company

Audio Drama

The Not So Great Rock n' Roll Swindle

Anthony Elmore

Comedy

Live From Averno

Averno

Fiction

MetroDome Musical: The Post-Trumpocalypse Podcast

Brianstorm Productions

Musical

Poison's Paradise

Bridgette Burton

Audio Drama

And Nothing But The Truth

Four-Eyed Jacks Productions

Audio Drama

Quarantine in Queens

Genius Genesis

Storytelling

Give A Folk

Give A Folk

Storytelling

House Hunters

Lost Boys Productions

Audio Drama

Look What A Wonder

MOSES PROJECT 2020

Musical

How to Survive a Wedding With Your Ex

New Generation Theatrical

Comedy

Dad's Ashes

Pilgrim Falcon Productions

Audio Drama

Come On In, The Water's Fine - Season 2

Shade Oyemakinwa

Audio Drama

MERCURY CONSIDERS THE LAST LAYER

Small Fish Radio Theatre and Thespinarium

Comedy

HUMANITY'S CHILD: A VIRTUAL MUSICAL IN FIVE EPISODES

THE PEACEFUL EDUCATOR FOUNDATION

Musical

Rosa and Leo

The Radio Theatre Porject

Old Time Radio

Miss Peddy & Grace by William Ivor Fowkes

The Radio Theatre Project

Audio Drama

The Podcast Formerly Titled "Escape" (Now it's about spaghetti. No, really!)

The Sipping Hour

Other

A Rose Is Still A Rose

Veatrice Conley

Audio Drama

Those interested are encouraged to follow Atlanta Fringe on Facebook (@atlantafringe), Instagram (@atlfringefest), and Twitter (@AtlantaFringe).

While the Atlanta Fringe continues to explore exciting new online experiences for our artists and audiences, the in-person events of the 2020 Atlanta Fringe Festival have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.





