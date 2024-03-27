ArtsBridge Foundation Reveals Nominees for 2024 Shuler Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ArtsBridge Foundation has revealed the nominees for the “Sweet 16” 16th Annual Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards for the 2023-2024 school year.

Also known as the Shuler Awards or The Shulers—named for the Marietta-born stage and screen star Shuler Hensley—the GHSMTA will be celebrated at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre and via live broadcast on GPB-TV on April 18 at 8 p.m.

The evening includes festive purple-carpet arrivals inspired by the Tony® Awards, live nominee performances, and trophies presented to 24 participants in 18 categories. Scholarship recipients will also be announced.

A video of today’s nominations announcement, as well as the future winner announcements, may be found at

ArtsBridgeGA.org/Programs/Shuler-Awards.

GHSMTA winners and nominees are recognized as the best of the state’s high school musical theatre students and schools. The complete nominees list is available later in this press release and online in the GHSMTA section of ArtsBridgeGA.org.

The main objectives of the GHSMTA are to increase awareness, advocacy, and support for Georgia’s arts education programs, to develop and foster growing talent by providing learning and performance opportunities, and to cultivate/nurture productive relationships among Georgia’s promising thespians and educators.

GHSMTA categories include direction, music direction, orchestra, lighting, sound, technical execution, scenic design, choreography, ensemble, costumes, overall production, Showstopper and best leading performers, supporting performer and a featured performer. Since 2021, the competition presented a Standing Ovation Award. And, building on a new-in-2023 surprise category, ArtsBridge Foundation is again presenting six Standing Ovation awards for high school productions that demonstrated a commitment to Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access (I.D.E.A.) while creating trailblazing opportunities for students.

“This year we maintained focus on encouraging and celebrating how programs across Georgia create inclusive, diverse, equitable and accessible theater spaces where all students feel honored, understood, seen and heard,” said Elizabeth Lenhart, director of arts education for ArtsBridge Foundation. “This focus aligns directly with ArtsBridge Foundation’s commitment to our Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access (I.D.E.A.) Policy, as well as our mission and vision.”

“ArtsBridge Foundation congratulates all of this year’s nominees from high schools spanning each corner of Georgia,” said Jennifer D. Dobbs, executive director of ArtsBridge Foundation. “It is indeed sweet to celebrate 16 years of the Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards when we gather on April 18 for our awards ceremony.”

ArtsBridge Foundation and GPB-TV live broadcasts of the GHSMTA won the Southeast Emmy® Award five times—in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023—for special event coverage, indicative of the superb quality and high production value Georgia students bring at show time.

In recent months, a record 70 volunteer adjudicators (up from 51 last year) who each are Georgia-based arts professionals, fanned out across the state to attend 60 live GHSMTA participating high school productions presented by hopeful high school theater students, some accompanied by high school band and orchestra participants.

“Nearly 20 more adjudicators means more advocacy for the participating schools and more constructive feedback for the students,” said Dobbs. “We can’t thank these dedicated volunteers enough for their enabling our reach into every corner of the Peach State.”

The list of nominees, which represent 32 schools from 17 Georgia counties (compared with 39 schools from 17 counties last year and 26 schools from 13 counties in 2022), formed from an initial pool of 64 participating schools spanning 25 Georgia counties. Four schools opted to withdraw from the competition midseason.

“More than half of this year’s nominated schools—19 out of 32—hail from counties outside Metro Atlanta,” said Lenhart. “Determining 32 nominee schools from a pool of 60 entrants is proof positive that high school musical theater talent spans the entire state of Georgia.”

This year, Greenbrier High School from Evans, Ga., leads with 13 overall nominations for their production of “Anything Goes” while Ringgold High School earned 10 overall nominations for “Peter Pan.” Milton High School and Starr’s Mill High School of Fayetteville, Ga., each earned eight nominations for their productions of “Into the Woods” and “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella” (Broadway Version), respectively.

Ranking the top-nominated counties for 2024, Fulton has six nominated schools while Forsyth has five. DeKalb and Gwinnett each have three nominated schools. Catoosa, Cobb and Hall counties each have two schools with GHSMTA nominations.

As is tradition, the leading actress and actor winners will travel to New York City as Georgia’s entrants for the National High School Musical Theatre Awards program named The Jimmy Awards® and participate in the awards show at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway on June 24, with merit scholarships and professional opportunities on the line.

The accounting firm Bennett Thrasher tabulated the results for the 2024 GHSMTA nominees. More information is available online via ArtsBridgeGA.org/Programs/Shuler-Awards.

Since 2009, the GHSMTA program has engaged over 67,269 students from 162 schools and 45 counties/school systems.

Scholarships Awarded

In step with the Shuler Awards, today’s announcement also included the names of six of the eight students chosen to receive one or more of the 10 theater- and performing arts-related monetary or in-kind scholarships.

ArtsBridge Foundation and its partners will divvy out $18,137 in scholarships, with individual cash scholarships ranging from $549 to $5,000 each.

Winners were chosen from a competitive pool of applicants. A complete list of scholarship recipients follows later in this news story.

ArtsBridge Foundation provides quality arts education and community programs that engage, motivate, inspire and elevate the next generation of artists and arts supporters. ArtsBridge provides arts education opportunities to K-12 students through programs at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, including field trips, professional development and the five-time Southeast Emmy® Award-winning annual Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards (GHSMTA). Since 2007, ArtsBridge has served nearly 425,000 students and educators from 70 Georgia counties, plus students from five bordering states. ArtsBridge Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. To learn more visit ArtsBridgeGA.org.

The list of 2024 Shuler Award nominees by category includes:

OVERALL PRODUCTION

Nominees:

Greenbrier High School in Evans, Ga. (Columbia Co.) for “Anything Goes”

King’s Ridge Christian School in Alpharetta, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for “Curtains School Edition”

Milton High School in Milton, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for “Into the Woods”

Ringgold High School in Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for “Peter Pan”

Starr’s Mill High School in Fayetteville, Ga. (Fayette Co.) for “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” (Broadway Version)

West Forsyth High School in Cumming, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for “The Addams Family – A New Musical”

Honorable Mentions:

Duluth High School in Dunwoody, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for “Godspell the Musical”

Glynn Academy in Brunswick, Ga. (Glynn Co.) for “Chicago: Teen Edition”

Lanier High School in Sugar Hill, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for “Tuck Everlasting”

North Hall High School in Gainesville, Ga. (Hall Co.) for “Anastasia: The Musical”

ENSEMBLE

Nominees:

Gainesville High School in Gainesville, Ga. (Hall Co.) for “Sweeney Todd: Teen Edition”

Glynn Academy in Brunswick, Ga. (Glynn Co.) for “Chicago: Teen Edition”

Greenbrier High School in Evans, Ga. (Columbia Co.) for “Anything Goes”

Lakeside High School in Atlanta (DeKalb Co.) for “Mean Girls High School Edition”

Milton High School in Milton, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for “Into the Woods”

Ringgold High School in Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for “Peter Pan”

Honorable Mentions:

Duluth High School in Duluth, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for “Godspell the Musical”

Houston County High School in Warner Robins, Ga., for “Mean Girls High School Edition”

Lanier High School in Sugar Hill, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for “Tuck Everlasting”

Wheeler High School in Marietta, Ga. (Cobb Co.) for “High Society”

DIRECTION

Nominees:

Brandy Carter, Duluth High School in Duluth, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for “Godspell the Musical”

Kerri Halbert, Glynn Academy in Brunswick, Ga. (Glynn Co.) for “Chicago: Teen Edition”

Derek Varney and Stephen Hansen, Greenbrier High School in Evans, Ga. (Columbia Co.) for “Anything Goes”

Teri Lance, Lanier High School in Sugar Hill, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for “Tuck Everlasting”

Lynda Micki Ankiel, Milton High School (Fulton Co.) for “Into the Woods”

Jané Ellis, Ringgold High School for “Peter Pan”

Honorable Mentions:

Brett Taylor, Houston County High School in Warner Robins, Ga., for “Mean Girls High School Edition”

Kathy Winchell, King’s Ridge Christian School in Alpharetta, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for “Curtains School Edition”

Lenae Rose, Morgan County High School in Madison, Ga., for “9 to 5 The Musical”

Lauren Kuykendall, Starr’s Mill High School in Fayetteville, Ga. (Fayette Co.) for “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” (Broadway Version)

Nicholas Morrett, Wheeler High School for “High Society”

CHOREOGRAPHY

Nominees:

Anderson Sanders, Glynn Academy in Brunswick, Ga. (Glynn Co.) for “Chicago: Teen Edition”

Brynna Hedgecock and Taryn Hooks, Greenbrier High School in Evans, Ga. (Columbia Co.) for “Anything Goes”

Claci Miller Juday, King’s Ridge Christian School in Alpharetta, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for “Curtains School Edition”

Harry Faal and Julia Scoggins, Lanier High School in Sugar Hill, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for “Tuck Everlasting”

Sophia Thomas, Cherish Headrick and Luke Garverick, Ringgold High School in Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for “Peter Pan”

Katie Williams, Starr’s Mill High School in Fayetteville, Ga. (Fayette Co.) for “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” (Broadway Version)

Honorable Mentions:

Brett Taylor, Abi Bragg Elisa Martinez, Irene Le, Houston County High School in Warner Robins, Ga., for “Mean Girls High School Edition”

Karson Schoell, Lakeside High School in Atlanta (DeKalb Co.) for “Mean Girls High School Edition”

Lynda Micki Ankiel, Milton High School in Milton, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for “Into the Woods”

Briana Bunkley, Tri-Cities High School in East Point, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for “Sister Act”

SCENIC DESIGN

Nominees:

Justice Blakeman and Natalie Navarette, Greenbrier High School in Evans, Ga. (Columbia Co.) for “Anything Goes”

Lynda Micki Ankiel, Milton High School in Milton, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for “Into the Woods”

Sarah Martin and Rainey Miles, North Forsyth High School in Cumming, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for “Bright Star”

Jan Ewing, North Hall High School in Gainesville, Ga. (Hall Co.) for “Anastasia: The Musical”

Kelly Schroder, Ringgold High School in Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for “Peter Pan”

Nicholas Morrett, Wheeler High School in Marietta, Ga. (Cobb Co.) “High Society”

Honorable Mentions:

Sarah Stoffle-Peck, Alpharetta High School in Alpharetta, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for “The Addams Family – A New Musical”

Kirk Grizzle and Sydney Sessions, Denmark High School in Alpharetta, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for “Mean Girls High School Edition”

Brandy Carter, Duluth High School in Duluth, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for “Godspell the Musical”

Mia Morrow, Sarah Miller and Dakota Kuykendall, Starr’s Mill High School in Fayetteville, Ga. (Fayette Co.) for “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” (Broadway Edition)

COSTUMES

Nominees:

Caitlyn Peebles and Rey Dotson, Greenbrier High School in Evans, Ga. (Columbia Co.) for “Anything Goes”

Lauren Peters, Ashley Bone and Jaime Jackson, Heritage High School in Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast”

Kathy Winchell and Michelle Kendrick, King’s Ridge Christian School in Alpharetta, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for “Curtains School Edition”

Kim Moore, Ridgeland High School in Rossville, Ga. (Walker Co.) for “The Addams Family – A New Musical”

Kelly Schroder, Ringgold High School in Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for “Peter Pan”

Charlie Rosenberger and Emily Steele, Starr’s Mill High School in Fayetteville (Fayette Co.) for “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” (Broadway Edition)

Honorable Mentions:

Madysin Wheelock and Val Norton, Alpharetta High School (Fulton Co.) for “The Addams Family – A New Musical”

Maria Miller, Denmark High School in Alpharetta, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for “Mean Girls High School Edition”

Melinda Hollington, Glynn Academy in Brunswick, Ga. (Glynn Co.) for “Chicago: Teen Edition”

Demarquavous Daniels, Adrienne Edwards, Maynard Jackson High School in Atlanta (Fulton Co.) for “The Addams Family – A New Musical”

Lynda Micki Ankiel and Yashira Jenkins, Milton High School in Milton, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for “Into the Woods”

Katherine Williams, Providence Christian Academy in Lilburn, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for “Fiddler on the Roof”

ORCHESTRA

Nominees:

Jim Palmer, Allatoona High School in Acworth, Ga. (Cobb Co.) for “Mary Poppins”

Daniel Scott, Cambridge High School in Milton, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for “Shrek the Musical”

Marx Alexandre Barbe, Dunwoody High School in Dunwoody, Ga. (DeKalb Co.) for “Chicago: Teen Edition”

Ashley Peeler, Hiram High School in Hiram, Ga. (Paulding Co.) for “Disney’s The Little Mermaid”

Adam Brooks, North Atlanta High School in Lawrenceville, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for “Mean Girls High School Edition”

Thomas Chafin, Wheeler High School in Marietta, Ga. (Cobb Co.) for “High Society”

Honorable Mentions:

Lucas Diaz, Chamblee High School in Chamblee, Ga. (DeKalb Co.) for “Chicago: Teen Edition”

Jennie Fabianski, Chattahoochee High School in Johns Creek, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for “9 to 5 The Musical”

Elise Eskew Sparks, Decatur High School in Decatur, Ga. (DeKalb Co.) for “Mean Girls High School Edition”

Angela Baddock, North Cobb Christian School in Kennesaw, Ga. (Cobb Co.) for “The Music Man”

Dr. Mirna Dinovic, North Springs High School in Sandy Springs, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

Dr. Tarik Rowland, Tri-Cities High School in East Point, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for “Sister Act”

MUSIC DIRECTION

Nominees:

Kerri Halbert, Glynn Academy in Brunswick, Ga. (Glynn Co.) for “Chicago: Teen Edition”

Lily Wenzel and Justice Blakeman, Greenbrier High School in Evans, Ga. (Columbia Co.) for “Anything Goes”

Jenny Piacente, King’s Ridge High School in Alpharetta, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for “Curtains School Edition”

Lynda Micki Ankiel and Christi Watts, Milton High School in Milton, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for “Into the Woods”

Brayden Roach and Jaydn Hatch, Ringgold High School in Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for “Peter Pan”

Dakota Kuykendall and Julian Agudelo, Starr’s Mill High School in Fayetteville, Ga. (Fayette Co.) for “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” (Broadway Version)

Honorable Mentions:

Ivy Overcash, Duluth High School in Duluth, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for “Godspell the Musical”

Lenae Rose, Morgan County High School in Madison, Ga. for “9 to 5 The Musical”

Rachel Munn, South Forsyth High School in Cumming, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for “Urinetown”

Stacie Moore, Trinity Christian School in Sharpsburg, Ga. (Coweta Co.) for “Mary Poppins”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A LEADING ACTRESS

Nominees:

Morgan Morrell, Allatoona High School in Acworth, Ga. (Cobb Co.) for “Mary Poppins”

Azure Morris, Chattahoochee High School in Johns Creek, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for “9 to 5 The Musical”

Elizabeth Wenzel, Greenbrier High School in Evans, Ga. (Columbia Co.) for “Anything Goes”

Ivy O’Neal, Ringgold High School in Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for “Peter Pan”

Arya Nayak, South Forsyth High School in Cumming, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for “Urinetown”

Katie Williams, Starr’s Mill High School in Fayetteville, Ga. (Fayette Co.) for “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” (Broadway Version)

Honorable Mentions:

Laura Martin, Commerce High School in Commerce, Ga. (Jackson Co.) for “Little Shop of Horrors”

Emily Marx, Denmark High School in Alpharetta, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for “Mean Girls High School Edition”

Autumn Perez, Lanier High School in Sugar Hill, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for “Tuck Everlasting”

Alexandria Bellew, Morgan County High School in Madison, Ga. (Morgan Co.) for “9 to 5 The Musical”

Annabelle Haines, North Atlanta High School in Lawrenceville, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for “Mean Girls High School Edition”

Kiera Moore, Trinity Christian School in Sharpsburg, Ga. (Coweta Co.) for “Mary Poppins”

Lily Bishop, West Forsyth High School in Cumming, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for “The Addams Family – A New Musical”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A LEADING ACTOR

Nominees:

Hayden Poe, Dalton High School in Dalton, Ga. (Whitfield Co.) for “Fiddler on the Roof”

Josiah Nichols, Glynn Academy in Brunswick, Ga. (Glynn Co.) for “Chicago: Teen Edition”

Matthew Cortes, Greenbrier High School in Evans, Ga. (Columbia Co.) for “Anything Goes”

Diego Reyes, Lakeside High School in Atlanta (DeKalb Co.) for “Mean Girls High School Edition”

Viraj Ramgopal, Lanier High School in Sugar Hill, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for ‘Tuck Everlasting”

DJ Horton, Providence Christian Academy in Lilburn, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for “Fiddler on the Roof”

Honorable Mentions:

Benjamin Terry, Cambridge High School in Milton, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for “Shrek The Musical”

Ryder Thomason, King’s Ridge Christian School in Alpharetta, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for “Curtains School Edition”

Roger Wang, Lambert High School in Suwanee, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for “The Mystery of Edwin Drood”

Sati Rogerson, North Atlanta High School in Madison, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for “Mean Girls”

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMER

Nominees:

Kinsley Stephens, Dalton High School in Dalton, Ga. (Whitfield Co.) for “Fiddler on the Roof”

Thea Valencia, Denmark High School in Alpharetta, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for “Mean Girls High School Edition”

Haley Binford, Duluth High School in Duluth, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for “Godspell the Musical”

Emma McLelland, Glynn Academy in Brunswick, Ga. (Glynn Co.) for “Chicago: Teen Edition”

Nolan Toney, Greenbrier High School in Evans, Ga. (Columbia Co.) for “Anything Goes”

Avry Bowman, Lakeside High School in Atlanta (DeKalb Co.) for “Mean Girls High School Edition”

Maggie Bailey, Milton High School in Milton, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for “Into the Woods”

Sora Rose, Morgan County High School in Madison, Ga. (Morgan Co.) for “9 to 5 The Musical”

Forrest Hill, North Hall High School in Gainesville, Ga. (Hall Co.) for “Anastasia”

Michael Light, North Hall High School in Gainesville, Ga. (Hall Co.) for “Anastasia”

Sean Traynor, South Forsyth High School in Cumming, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for “Urinetown”

Charlie Rosenberger, Starr’s Mill High School in Fayetteville (Fayette Co.) for “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” (Broadway Version)

Honorable Mentions:

Benjamin Levitt, Alpharetta High School in Alpharetta, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for “The Addams Family – A New Musical”

Amy Alvarado, Flowery Branch High School in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Hall Co.) for “Mean Girls High School Edition”

Brynna Hedgecock, Greenbrier High School in Evans, Ga. (Columbia Co.) for “Anything Goes”

Addie Paige Munn, Houston County High School in Warner Robins, Ga., for “Mean Girls High School Edition”

Patterson Parker, Landmark Christian School in Fairburn, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for “Sister Act”

Brooke O’Day, South Forsyth High School in Cumming, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for “Urinetown”

Mia Morrow, Starr’s Mill High School in Fayetteville, Ga. (Fayette Co.) for “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” (Broadway Version)

Destiny Cox, Tri-Cities High School in East Point, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for “Sister Act”

BEST FEATURED PERFORMER

Nominees:

Abi Bragg, Houston County High School in Warner Robins, Ga., for “Mean Girls High School Edition”

Caleb Kraft, Lakeside High School in Atlanta (DeKalb Co.) for “Mean Girls High School Edition”

Ryan Chalmers, Lambert High School in Suwanee, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for “The Mystery of Edwin Drood”

Sammi Iverson, Landmark Christian School in Fairburn, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for “Sister Act”

Natalie Lutman, Starr’s Mill High School in Fayetteville, Ga. (Fayette Co.) for Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella” (Broadway Version)

Isabelle Johnson, Trinity Christian School in Sharpsburg, Ga. (Coweta Co.) for “Mary Poppins”

Honorable Mentions:

Bella Popa, Alpharetta High School (Fulton Co.) for “The Addams Family – A New Musical”

Lauren Cavin, Chattahoochee High School in Johns Creek, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for “9 to 5 The Musical”

Ellis Stephens, Dalton High School in Dalton, Ga. (Whitfield Co.) for “Fiddler on the Roof”

Justice Blakeman, Greenbrier High School in Evans, Ga. (Columbia Co.) for “Anything Goes”

TECHNICAL EXECUTION

Nominees:

Kirk Grizzle, Denmark High School in Alpharetta, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for “Mean Girls High School Edition”

Abigail Fullerton, Greenbrier High School in Evans, Ga. (Columbia Co.) for “Anything Goes”

Melissa Oliver and Matthew Clemente, Milton High School in Milton, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for “Into the Woods”

Brandon Rose and Camila Bryans, Morgan County High School in Madison, Ga., for “9 to 5 The Musical”

Brianna Marker, Rainey Miles and Sarah Martin, North Forsyth High School in Cumming, Ga., for “Bright Star”

Kelly Schroder, Nehemiah Daves and Masey McCorkle, Ringgold High School in Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for “Peter Pan”

Honorable Mentions:

Sierra McCorkle and Trevor Dukat, Duluth High School in Duluth, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for “Godspell the Musical”

Steve Harriton and Sasha Hackel, King’s Ridge Christian School in Alpharetta, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for “Curtains School Edition”

Jason Harper, Cece Conrath, Hannah Lynden, Kenzi Peterson, Lakeview Academy in Gainesville, Ga. (Hall Co.) for “Into the Woods”

Jayson Waddell, Thomas Clifton, North Hall High School in Gainesville, Ga. (Hall Co.) for “Anastasia: The Musical”

Makalah Johnson, Wheeler High School in Marietta, Ga. (Cobb Co.) for “High Society”

SOUND

Nominees:

Brian Murphy, Glynn Academy in Brunswick, Ga. (Glynn Co.) for “Chicago: Teen Edition”

Fiona Reggelin, Greenbrier High School in Evans, Ga. (Columbia Co.) for “Anything Goes”

Steve Harriton, King’s Ridge Christian School in Alpharetta, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for “Curtains School Edition”

Isabella Owens, Milton High School in Milton, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for “Into the Woods”

Amelia Ellison and Dakota Kyukendall, Starr’s Mill High School in Fayetteville, Ga. (Fayette Co.) for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” (Broadway Version)

Rebecca Stern and Gabriel Stull, West Forsyth High School in Cumming, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for “The Addams Family – A New Musical”

Honorable Mentions:

Joseph Rodriguez, Chamblee High School in Chamblee, Ga. (DeKalb Co.) for “Chicago: Teen Edition”

Wesley Walton, Flowery Branch High School in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Hall Co.) for “Mean Girls High School Edition”

Jason Harper, Kaitlin Jameson, Jamey Hoge, Sebby Castillo, Lakeview Academy in Gainesville, Ga. (Hall Co.) for “Into the Woods”

Jason Gregory, Morgan County High School in Madison, Ga. (Morgan Co.) for “9 to 5 The Musical”

Sawyer Grace Hulsey, Ridgeland High School in Rossville, Ga. (Walker Co.) for “The Addams Family – A New Musical”

Ava Vaughn and Jace Ferney, Ringgold High School in Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for “Peter Pan”

LIGHTING DESIGN

Nominees:

Madison Sprouse and Luke Dowdy, Greenbrier High School in Evans, Ga. (Columbia Co.) for “Anything Goes”

Brett Taylor, Jason Lai, Tony Le, Houston County High School in Warner Robins, Ga. for “Mean Girls High School Edition”

Adriana Stiebel, Morgan County High School in Madison, Ga. (Morgan Co.) for “9 to 5 The Musical”

Nehemiah Daves and Raleigh Weaver, Ringgold High School in Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.) for “Peter Pan”

Noah Popp, Sequoyah High School in Canton, Ga. (Cherokee Co.) for “Side Show”

Kamryn Campbell, West Forsyth High School in Cumming, Ga. (Forsyth Co.) for “The Addams Family – A New Musical”

Honorable Mentions:

Shelby Jones, Alpharetta High School in Alpharetta, Ga. (Fulton Co.) for “The Addams Family”

David Kimbro, Buford High School in Buford, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for “Into the Woods”

Jose Perez, Duluth High School in Duluth, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for “Godspell the Musical”

Kaitlyn Thames, Layne Schoell, Greater Atlanta Christian School in Norcross, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.) for “Into the Woods”

SHOWSTOPPER

North Hall High School in Gainesville, Ga. (Hall Co.) for “Anastasia: The Musical”

The winner of this category is invited to perform this song live on stage during GHSMTA broadcast via GPB-TV on April 18.

SPOTLIGHT

Houston County High School in Warner Robins, Ga.) for “Where Do You Belong” from “Mean Girls High School Edition”

This category celebrates production design and execution; work will be honored during live awards ceremony telecast via GPB-TV on April 18.

STANDING OVATION

Chamblee High School (DeKalb Co.) for “Chicago: Teen Edition”

Dalton High School (Whitfield Co.) for “Fiddler on the Roof”

Gordon Central High School in Calhoun, Ga. (Gordon Co.) for “Anastasia: The Musical”

Lakeview Academy in Gainesville, Ga. (Hall Co.) for “Into the Woods”

North Hall High School in Gainesville, Ga. (Hall Co.) for “Anastasia: The Musical”

Ringgold High School (Catoosa Co.) for “Peter Pan”

ArtsBridge Foundation replicated this new-in-2023 honor this year to celebrate school productions that demonstrated a commitment to Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access (I.D.E.A.) while creating trailblazing opportunities for students. The award is based on criteria including reimagined stories expanding the lens on inclusivity for race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender, body image or ability; expanding opportunities for marginalized groups to participate; and/or raising the bar through storytelling, enabling marginalized students to be truly seen, heard and understood in an open and safe space for diverse experiences.

SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS

Alliance Theatre Musical Theater Summer Camp Intensive Scholarship ($799)

Lorelei Osborne, Greater Atlanta Christian School in Norcross, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.)

Derek Varney, Greenbrier High School in Evans, Ga. (Columbia Co.)

The Bea and Ron Andrews Scholarship Fund ($1,500)

Lily Nix, Decatur High School in Decatur, Ga. (DeKalb Co.)

Broadway Dreams Foundation Summer Intensive Scholarship ($895)

Zion Cawthon, Alpharetta High School in Alpharetta, Ga. (Fulton Co.)

Ben Terry, Cambridge High School in Milton, Ga. (Fulton Co.)

Georgia Ensemble Theatre Scholarship ($600)

Charlie Rosenberger, Starr’s Mill High School in Fayetteville, Ga. (Fayette Co.)

Elena Santini, West Forsyth High School in Cumming, Ga. (Forsyth Co.)

The James Carlos Family Musical Theatre Performance Scholarship ($5,000)

Caleb Vazquez, Gainesville High School in Gainesville, Ga. (Hall Co.)

Orbit Arts Academy Broadway University Scholarship ($549)

Lily Gardiner, King’s Ridge Christian School in Alpharetta, Ga. (Fulton Co.)

The Samit and Mita Roy Scholarship ($1,250 each)

Ava Chen, Milton High School in Milton, Ga. (Fulton Co.)

Kaitlyn Williams, Starr’s Mill High School in Fayetteville, Ga. (Fayette Co.)

Smiley for Kylie Scholarship ($1,000 each)

Brooke Edmunds, Providence Christian Academy in Lilburn, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.)

Badriya Hampton, Starr’s Mill High School in Fayetteville, Ga. (Fayette Co.)

Brynna Hedgecock, Greenbrier High School in Evans, Ga. (Columbia Co.)

Katelynn Standridge, Gainesville High School in Gainesville, Ga. (Hall Co.)

For a complete list of nominations and honorable mentions visit ArtsBridgeGA.org/Programs/Shuler-Awards.