ArtsBridge Announces Summer Musical Theater Classes

ArtsBridge Foundation this week announced a trio of summer online education sessions available in July as professional development initiatives for K-12 students. Two of the sessions are webinars and another is a two-week virtual summer camp.

Registration is open now for the "Acting a Song & Musical Theatre Audition Advice Workshop" on July 10, "The Show Must Go Online - Virtual ArtsBridge Musical Theatre Camp" starting July 13, and the "SFX Makeup & Design Workshop" on July 24. Additional details are available below, with specifics and online registration available via ArtsBridgeGA.org/classes-training.

"We created these fun and engaging online options for children interested in musical theater to remain engaged with their interests during this summer," said Angela Farr Schiller, Ph.D., director of arts education for ArtsBridge Foundation. "The online format is new in response to social distancing, and our first-time virtual musical theater camp is built around a new production specifically written for its online performance format."

Here are details for each July professional development offering:

"Acting a Song & Musical Theatre Audition Advice Workshop" with McKenzie Kurtz

July 10 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EST via Zoom

For high school grades nine through 12 - Free

Participants will learn how to break down a song and explore objectives, relationships, and moments in order to deliver a compelling performance, as well as tips and tricks secure an audition. Known for her 2020 role as Princess Anna in Broadway's "Frozen," McKenzie Kurtz returns to ArtsBridge Foundation to give exclusive professional advice for high school students. She is an alum of the 2013 and 2015 Shuler Awards, where she was winner for best leading actress in "Spamalot" and winner for best leading actress in the title role of "Mary Poppins," respectively, while attending Milton High School.

"The Show Must Go Online - Virtual ArtsBridge Musical Theatre Camp!"

Directed by Erica Mandato with production managed by Dawn V. Eskridge

Two-week summer camp from July 13 to July 24 at 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EST daily via Zoom

Also includes virtual red carpet event and online theatrical presentation on July 31

For elementary school grades third through fifth (age seven to 10) - $350 with scholarships available by application

Parents and students looking for a fun, virtual way to dive into theatrical arts can do so via "The Show Must Go Online," a two-week online summer camp experience built around an original book, music and lyrics by the same title and specifically designed to create an online performance. Following two weeks of student online participation, friends and family are invited to a full-cast virtual red carpet and live online show. Youth campers will learn new skills including how to perform for the camera, build acting and singing skills, work with theater professionals, and create amazing live theater while they build lasting friendships. Financial aid packages are available through an online application.

"SFX Makeup & Design Workshop" with Pamela Pimpleton

July 24 from noon to 1:30 p.m. EST via Zoom

For middle school students grades six through eight - Free

Workshop designed to enhance performer character development, makeup application, and industry knowledge to inspire and create characters through special effects makeup artistry. Students will utilize color themes and industry-based techniques to bring event the wildest character ideas to life. Session taught by Pamela Pimpleton, who includes makeup design for Cirque du Soleil among her credits. She is based in Atlanta and Los Angeles.

ArtsBridge Foundation is dedicated to providing quality arts education and community programs that engage, motivate, inspire, and elevate the next generation of artists and arts supporters. ArtsBridge provides arts education opportunities to K-12 students through programs at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, including field trips, professional development, family programs, and the annual Shuler Awards. Since 2007, ArtsBridge has served more than 380,000 students and educators from 67 Georgia counties, plus students from five bordering states. ArtsBridge Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. ArtsBridge Foundation and GPB-TV's live broadcast of The Shulers won the Southeast Emmy Award in 2018 and 2019 for special event live coverage, indicative of the superb quality and high production value Georgia students bring at show time. To learn more visit ArtsBridgeGA.org.

