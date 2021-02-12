American Traditions Vocal Competition Announces Contestants Selected To Progress To The Semifinal Round

Last evening, the American Traditions Vocal Competition (ATC) announced the group of talented vocalists selected by judges Kate Baldwin, Lawrence Brownlee, and Kurt Elling to progress to the Semifinal round of this year's virtual competition.

So far this week, contestants have stunned and inspired online audiences with great performances, each artist spanning across a range of nine genres of American music: Opera, Musical Theatre, Hollywood, Jazz, Folk, Country, Pop/Rock Singer-Songwriters (1980-today), Art Song, Gospel, Songs of Johnny Mercer, Blues, Religious Music, Popular Music of 1950-1980, Great American Songbook, and Cabaret.

The semifinalists will compete for a place in the final round by singing their next set of three songs each on the competition's online platform. The remaining contestants are (in alphabetical order):

"We are so impressed with the high caliber of talent this year and the versatility of performers as they pivoted to our online platforms. The judges had to make some difficult decisions," said ATC Artistic Director Mikki Sodergren. "We are so thrilled to see these artists make it to the semifinals to show off their incredible talent as they continue competing to become the 2021 ATC Gold Medal winner!"

Audiences can purchase tickets for this virtual event via the direct competition's link https://virtualatc.americantraditionscompetition.com or visit the 'Virtual ATC 2021' section of the ATC website at www.americantraditionscompetition.com/virtualatc. The $50 ticket grants access to the entire competition and only one subscription is needed per household. Audiences that have this access can also view all rounds of the competition until Feb. 28.

To learn more about the ATC - a nonprofit arts organization seeking to celebrate and preserve all styles of classic American music through a unique vocal competition for highly skilled and diverse vocalists - please visit www.americantraditionscompetition.com.