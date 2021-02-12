Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

American Traditions Vocal Competition Announces Contestants Selected To Progress To The Semifinal Round

The semifinalists will compete for a place in the final round.

Feb. 12, 2021  

American Traditions Vocal Competition Announces Contestants Selected To Progress To The Semifinal Round

Last evening, the American Traditions Vocal Competition (ATC) announced the group of talented vocalists selected by judges Kate Baldwin, Lawrence Brownlee, and Kurt Elling to progress to the Semifinal round of this year's virtual competition.

So far this week, contestants have stunned and inspired online audiences with great performances, each artist spanning across a range of nine genres of American music: Opera, Musical Theatre, Hollywood, Jazz, Folk, Country, Pop/Rock Singer-Songwriters (1980-today), Art Song, Gospel, Songs of Johnny Mercer, Blues, Religious Music, Popular Music of 1950-1980, Great American Songbook, and Cabaret.

The semifinalists will compete for a place in the final round by singing their next set of three songs each on the competition's online platform. The remaining contestants are (in alphabetical order):

"We are so impressed with the high caliber of talent this year and the versatility of performers as they pivoted to our online platforms. The judges had to make some difficult decisions," said ATC Artistic Director Mikki Sodergren. "We are so thrilled to see these artists make it to the semifinals to show off their incredible talent as they continue competing to become the 2021 ATC Gold Medal winner!"

Audiences can purchase tickets for this virtual event via the direct competition's link https://virtualatc.americantraditionscompetition.com or visit the 'Virtual ATC 2021' section of the ATC website at www.americantraditionscompetition.com/virtualatc. The $50 ticket grants access to the entire competition and only one subscription is needed per household. Audiences that have this access can also view all rounds of the competition until Feb. 28.

To learn more about the ATC - a nonprofit arts organization seeking to celebrate and preserve all styles of classic American music through a unique vocal competition for highly skilled and diverse vocalists - please visit www.americantraditionscompetition.com.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Which Way To The Stage Door T-Shirt
Never Off Book Unisex T-Shirt
Break A Leg Mug

Related Articles View More Atlanta Stories   Shows
Savannah Repertory Theatre Begins Streaming BRILLIANT TRACES Next Week Photo

Savannah Repertory Theatre Begins Streaming BRILLIANT TRACES Next Week

Synchronicity Theatre To Produce MIRANDY AND BROTHER WIND Photo

Synchronicity Theatre To Produce MIRANDY AND BROTHER WIND

Elm Street Adjusts Spring Theatre Lineup with Focus on Small and Streamed Offerings Photo

Elm Street Adjusts Spring Theatre Lineup with Focus on Small and Streamed Offerings

Art Beats ATL Is Now ART CURRENTS Photo

Art Beats ATL Is Now ART CURRENTS


More Hot Stories For You

  • Federal Government Invests $485,000 in Annapolis Royal's King's Theatre
  • Intercultural Conversations Grants $197,500 To 13 Local Theatre Companies
  • Mini-Concerts Santé Wins PRIX OPUS Musical Event of the Year
  • Société de Musique Contemporaine du Québec Presents Montreal/New Musics Festival