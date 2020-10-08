Alliance Theatre Provides Details on A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE LIVE RADIO PLAY

The production takes place from December 4 – 23, 2020.

The Alliance Theatre today announced the location details of its upcoming drive-in production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE LIVE RADIO PLAY, as well as updates to its fall season schedule.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE LIVE RADIO PLAY

Due to the effects of COVID-19, the Alliance decided to produce a new adaptation of the beloved Christmas Carol story that could be enjoyed safely from a car. From December 4 - 23, 2020, the Summerhill Lots at Georgia State University's Center Parc Credit Union Stadium will transform into a drive-in theater, with a stage for live actors and big screens providing a live concert-style experience. Capacity will be limited to allow for distance between cars. Audience members may enjoy the outdoor space beside their car if they wish. Masks will be required for anyone who is outside of their vehicle. Learn more about our safety procedures here.

Tickets for A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE LIVE RADIO PLAY will be available for Alliance Theatre Members beginning today, October 7. Tickets for the general public will go on sale on October 21 at 10:00 a.m. General admission tickets start at $50 per car. The production will also be available to stream on Alliance Theatre Anywhere beginning in early December. The stream will cost $20.

A VERY TERRY CHRISTMAS

The Alliance's production of A VERY TERRY CHRISTMAS, originally planned for an in-person run on the Coca-Cola Stage, will now be filmed for streaming on Alliance Theatre Anywhere. In the filmed production, writer and star Terry Burrell will visit iconic Atlanta holiday destinations while sharing delightful stories and jazz-inspired versions of favorite holiday songs. A VERY TERRY CHRISTMAS will be available for streaming starting Black Friday, November 27, 2020.

FAMILY PROGRAMMING

The Alliance's first-ever animated production for youth and family audiences, SIT-IN, originally scheduled to stream on Alliance Theatre Anywhere beginning in October 2020, will now be streamed in early 2021. Switching places with SIT-IN in the season calendar is the hilarious family production NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE. The Alliance Theatre's production of NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED was filmed in March 2020 before COVID-19 forced the production to close early. Families can experience all the fun for a limited time when NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED streams on Alliance Theatre Anywhere from October 21 - November 3, 2020. The stream will cost $10.

Two productions from the Alliance Theatre's Kathy & Ken Bernhardt Theatre for the Very Young are also available this fall for streaming - IN MY GRANNY'S GARDEN is available now on Alliance Theatre Anywhere. (KNOCK, KNOCK) THE SOUNDS OF WINTER will be available in November. Families who purchase a Kathy & Ken Bernhardt Theatre for the Very Young membership will also have access to three TVY production streams plus at-home learning materials and fun, supplementary video content. The membership is $50 per family and the individual streams cost $10 each.

TICKETS

Annual Memberships for the Alliance Theatre are on sale now and are the only way to secure tickets now for A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE LIVE RADIO PLAY. Members enjoy 12 months of world-class theatre, as well as a variety of benefits including members-only events, a welcome gift, discounts, flexibility, and free access to all streaming content. For more information, visit www.alliancetheatre.org/membership.

Single tickets for A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE LIVE RADIO PLAY, A VERY TERRY CHRISTMAS, and NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE will go on sale on Wednesday, October 21, at 10:00 a.m.

