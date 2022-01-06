Alliance Releases THE CURIOUS CARDINAL Short Film

The Alliance Theatre announces the release of an original animated short THE CURIOUS CARDINAL, part of the 10th Anniversary Season of the Kathy & Ken Bernhardt Theatre for the Very Young.

Created in partnership with the Fernbank Museum of Natural History with the support of PNC Grow Up Great, this short film invites little ones who are newborn through 5 and their caregivers to explore the changing seasons and majestic natural habitats in Georgia through the eyes of CC, a curious cardinal hatchling, as he meets new friends throughout the year.

"After the success of our first animated short SIT-IN last season, we wanted to jump back into the creative possibilities this art form affords-both as a means to reach audiences who are still unable to join us in person and as a vibrant form of storytelling in itself," says Dan Reardon Director of Education & Associate Artistic Director Christopher Moses.

Written and directed by Mark Valdez (Alliance: Sit-In), recent recipient of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation's Zelda Fichandler Award, the animated short brings together the talents of filmmakers the Palette Group, illustrator Nicole Kang Ahn, animator Josh Same, composer Eugene H. Russell IV, and sound designer, Multiband Studio.

The Fernbank Museum of Natural History will host screenings of the film and themed activities on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Access is included with purchase of any general admission ticket. Tickets can be purchased at fernbankmuseum.org.

The Curious Cardinal is now streaming for free on Alliance Theatre Anywhere. More information is available at alliancetheatre.org/cardinal.