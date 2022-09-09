Actor's Express Presents SUNSET BABY By Dominique Morisseau

Actor's Express closes its 34th season with a production of Sunset Baby, a crackling play from MacArthur Genius Grant recipient Dominique Morisseau, one of the most acclaimed playwrights in America today.

When Black Liberation activist Kenyatta Shakur comes back to the world after prison, he finds himself widowed and alone. His fraught reunion with his daughter Nina only intensifies when she refuses to release to him letters from his late wife that are both personally and historically significant. In the familial tug-of-war that ensues, Kenyatta and Nina must find a way to confront their shared history.

According to Artistic Director Freddie Ashley, "If you liked Morisseau's hits Detroit '67 at True Colors Theatre Company and Pipeline at Horizon Theatre then you will love Sunset Baby. What a thrill to introduce Dominique Morisseau's writing to the AE stage. She writes muscular, evocative plays about people grappling with economic or social changes. While some speak glibly of the personal and the political, Morisseau zeroes in on that intersection like no other playwright working today and uncovers bounteous insight and power."

Sunset Baby is directed by Actor's Express Associate Artistic Director Amanda Washington. The play explores themes of rebellion, survival, abandonment, passion and familial reconciliation. Sunset Baby examines when the personal and political collide. Sunset Baby premiered at the LAByrinth Theatre Company on November 6, 2013 under the direction of Kamilah Forbes. The Pittsburgh City Paper named Sunset Baby, "Absorbing from beginning to end.."

Morisseau writes in her Sunset Baby opening notes, "It is written to drive and hold us hostage and breathless from beginning to end , just like the characters."

Dominique Morisseau is the author of The Detroit Project (A 3-Play Cycle) which includes the following plays: Skeleton Crew (Atlantic Theater Company), Paradise Blue (Signature Theatre), and Detroit '67 (Public Theater, Classical Theatre of Harlem and NBT). Additional plays include: Pipeline (Lincoln Center Theatre), Sunset Baby (LAByrinth Theatre); Blood at the Root (National Black Theatre) and Follow Me To Nellie's (Premiere Stages). She is also the Tony-nominated book writer on the new Broadway musical Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations (Imperial Theatre). Dominique is alumna of The Public Theater Emerging Writer's Group, Women's Project Lab, and Lark Playwrights Workshop and has developed work at Sundance Lab, Williamstown Theatre Festival and Eugene O'Neil Playwrights Conference. She most recently served as Co-Producer on the Showtime series "Shameless" (3 seasons). Additional awards include: Spirit of Detroit Award, PoNY Fellowship, Sky-Cooper Prize, TEER Trailblazer Award, Steinberg Playwright Award, Audelco Awards, NBFT August Wilson Playwriting Award, Edward M. Kennedy Prize for Drama, OBIE Award (2), Ford Foundation Art of Change Fellowship, Variety's Women of Impact for 2017-18, and a recent MacArthur Genius Grant Fellow.

According to Director Amanda Washington, "Family is a pounding pulse that can bring many to their knees. Add to the mix the choice between family or freedom, and the beat becomes unbearable. Dominique Morrisseau is one of the most realistic playwrights ever to put pen to paper to create the world she sees and works towards. It is a captivating play that will hold your breath hostage from beginning to end with its relentless rhythm and raw emotion."

Amanda Washington is the Associate Artistic Director at Actor's Express and is excited to make her Atlanta debut with Sunset Baby. Her AE credits include producing the Amplify Podcast (Crossroads and Tucker's Cove), hosting Raising the Curtain, and assistant directing Neat. Other directing credits include: Panther Women: an for the Liberation, Everybody, and then he looked at me, Gem of the Ocean, Harlem Duet, and Metamorphoses. Amanda has been a part of the Theatrical Intimacy Education team since 2021. Learn more about Amanda at www.washingtonamanda.com

SUNSET BABY

By Dominique Morrisseau

Directed by Amanda Washington

September 24-October 16th, 2022

Sunset Baby begins previews September 22 and opens September 24th. Performances are Wednesday through Saturday at 8 PM and Sunday at 2 PM. Tickets start at $20 and may be purchased online at actors-express.com or by calling 404-607-7469.

When Black Liberation activist Kenyatta Shakur comes back to the world after prison, he finds himself widowed and alone. His fraught reunion with his daughter Nina only intensifies when she refuses to release to him letters from his late wife that are both personally and historically significant. In the familial tug-of-war that ensues, Kenyatta and Nina must find a way to confront their shared history. A crackling play from MacArthur Genius Grant recipient Dominique Morisseau, one of the most acclaimed playwrights in America today.

All cast members are making their Actor's Express debut in this production of Sunset Baby. Leading this three-person cast is Brittany Deneen (The Bluest Eye, Synchronicity Theatre;

Nana in School Girls; Or the African Mean Girls Play, Kenny Leon's True Colors). Eddie Bradley, Jr. (Blue, Permanent Collection, Horizon Theatre; Beyond Reasonable Doubt: The Troy Davis Project, Synchronicity Theatre; Holla If You Hear Me, King Hedley II, Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Company) and Sariel Torribio (Much Ado About Nothing, Romeo and Juliet, The Two Gentlemen of Verona, Twelfth Night, The Three Musketeers, Atlanta Shakespeare Company) will play supporting roles.

Previews: Thursday-Friday, September 22-23, 2022 at 8 PM

Opening Night: Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 8 PM

Regular Performances: September 24-October 16, 2022

Wednesday-Saturday at 8 PM

Sunday at 2 PM

Purchase tickets online at actors-express.com or by calling 404-607-7469.

Group pricing is available. For info, email tickets@actorsexpress.com.

Regular ticket prices range from $20-$38.

Student tickets are always $20.

Discounts for seniors 65+, groups and active or retired military.

Ticket prices are subject to availability. Order early for best pricing.