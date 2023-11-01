A CHRISTMAS STORY Comes to Theatrical Outfit This Holiday Season

Performances run November 29 – December 24, 2023.

By: Nov. 01, 2023

Theatrical Outfit will present A Christmas Story this holiday season, running November 29 – December 24, 2023 live on stage at the newly renovated Balzer Theater at Herren’s. 

Gather the entire family for a new holiday theatrical tradition – A CHRISTMAS STORY live on stage! The world’s most famous nine-year-old – Ralphie Parker – takes us on a hysterical, hijinks-filled avalanche of adventure filled with all the trappings of a perfect family holiday – an exploding furnace, an innocent experiment with a wet tongue on a cold lamppost, a Red Ryder range bb gun with a compass in the stock, and a wild rash of theatrical fantasies not for the “fra-gee-lay” of heart.  Come see this beloved Christmas story live on stage for a night filled with madcap humor, unforgettable characters, and the true warmth of the holiday season.

“When deciding what show to program that could be experienced by audiences of all ages and one that embodied our season theme of ‘Feel Human Again,’ this ‘story’ kept coming to the top of everyones’ minds,” says Matt Torney (TO Artistic Director) & Vanya Foote (TO Managing Director). “For so many, watching the movie surrounded by friends and family is a holiday tradition (one that can even be looped for 24 straight hours). Jean Shepherd - humorist of the original novel that started the phenomenon - tapped into our core memories of what it was like to be a child at Christmas time … the longing for a specific gift, the navigating of last-minute school assignments, the pain of wearing thirteen layers to go out in the snow. This story invites us all to remember holidays past and lean into the present with those we love.”


 

A CHRISTMAS STORY features an ensemble of 12 brilliant Atlanta performers led by Robin Bloodworth (Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery) as The Old Man, Maria Rodriguez-Sager (Tiny Beautiful Things) as Mother, and Max Walls (TO debut) as Ralphie Parker. Also bringing iconic characters to life are: Lance Avery Brown, Pilot Bunch, Gabriel Chavez-Vitiello, Lucas Hulsey, Brittani Minnieweather, Michelle Pokopac, August Smith, and Jemileen Vasquez. Plus, TO has the holiday gift of a lifetime for everyone when former Artistic Director Tom Key (The White Chip) returns to the stage as Ralph.

Rosemary Newcott (former Sally G. Tomlinson Artistic Director of Theatre for Youth & Families at the Alliance Theatre) directs while leading an extremely talented group of artists that includes Associate Direction by Ryan Oliveti, Scenic Design by Daimien J. Matherson and Monty Wilson, Costume Design by April Andrew Carswell, Lighting Design by Nadirah T. Harper, Sound Design by Tyehimba Shabazz, and Properties Design & Scenic Decoration by Caroline Cook.

Theatrical Outfit welcomes audiences to the Balzer Theater at Herren’s (84 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30303) to tell the stories that spark conversation. Season & Single Tickets for A CHRISTMAS STORY (November 29 – December 24, 2023) and the whole 2023-2024 Season are on sale now.




