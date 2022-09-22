11 Shows We're Excited for this Fall in Atlanta

Most theatre schedules follow the U.S. school schedule, which means that fresh theatre seasons are here! Whether you're looking for a brand new show, or wanting to fall into the comfort of a classic, Atlanta theatre has something for everyone this autumn.

The Fox Theatre

This fall, Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta returns to The Fox Theatre. This is Atlanta's most well-known theatre in the heart of midtown, and plays host to some of the most popular shows that have spent time on Broadway. This fall, The Fox plays host to newer shows, like the recent PRETTY WOMAN that just concluded its Atlanta engagement, and a long-time favorite, CHICAGO.

CHICAGO

Running October 21-23, 2022. Tickets starting at $34.

There's never been a better time to experience CHICAGO, Broadway's razzle-dazzle smash. This triumphant hit musical is the #1 longest-running American Musical in Broadway history. CHICAGO has everything that makes Broadway great: a universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz; one show-stopping song after another; and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen. It's no surprise that CHICAGO has wowed audiences from Mexico City to Moscow, from Sao Paulo to South Africa.

City Springs Theatre Company

City Springs Theatre Company has returned with their fifth season! One of the wonderful things about CSTC is that it brings to life some of the most well-known musical theatre shows while also bringing them new life. You're guaranteed to have a wonderful time, and see some incredible dance numbers.

ANYTHING GOES

Running September 5-25, 2022. Tickets starting at $37.

It's delightful, delicious and de-lovely! Music, dance, laughter and romance collide in this hilarious shipboard romp, recently updated for contemporary audiences, and presented to great acclaim on Broadway and in London's West End. When evangelist turned nightclub singer Reno Sweeney sets sail on the S.S. American, she encounters old friends and an unexpected love interest in the form of a wealthy Englishman. With the help of some elaborate disguises, tap-dancing sailors, and good old-fashioned blackmail, Reno and her friends set out to make it a memorable journey for all aboard. Cole Porter's timeless tunes include the hits "I Get a Kick Out of You," "You're the Top," "Friendship," "It's De-Lovely," "Easy to Love," and the title song, "Anything Goes!"

IN THE HEIGHTS

Running October 21-November 6, 2022. Tickets starting at $37.

From the Tony®, Pulitzer® and Grammy® award-winning creator of HAMILTON, IN THE HEIGHTS tells the universal story of a vibrant community in New York's Washington Heights neighborhood - a place where the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. It's a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams, and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind. "A big, pulsing power-surge of a show, igniting a new energy source for musical theatre. For all the freshness of sound, the show stands firmly - even proudly - in the tradition of the theatre" (Newsday).

The Alliance Theatre is an unexpected gem in Atlanta. It shares a building with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, and puts on some truly incredible productions. This fall, Death is onstage with a little bit of improv every show.

EVERYBODY

Running September 2-October 2, 2022. Tickets starting at $60 with discounts available for Teen audiences.

Described as "one of this country's most original and illuminating writers" by The New York Times, Pulitzer Prize finalist and Obie Award winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins has created an irreverent, rollicking, uproarious ride that asks BIG questions of all who see it. In EVERYBODY, Everybody is a happy person, a free person, a person who believes nothing but the best lies ahead. Then Death comes calling, and Everybody must go on a journey to find what has had lasting significance in his lifetime. Inspired by the 15th century play Everyman, EVERYBODY explores the meaning of life and the roles we play along the way. In keeping with life's random twists and turns, the play's performers draw names on stage each night to determine which actor will play each character in that performance. Remixing the archetypal medieval morality play into an explosive experiment of wit and emotion, EVERYBODY is a "sunny, stunning journey from life to death" that "fills the heart in a new and unexpected way" (DC Theatre Scene & The New Yorker).

Note: This production is approximately 90 minutes with no intermission, and is recommended for audiences 14+.

Synchronicity

2022 marks 25 years of Synchronicity Theatre (founded in 1997), with a truly remarkable new season. The theatre is known for new play development, bringing shows to life you might not have ever heard of before. Onstage this fall is a show described as, "Cheerfully desecrating the stories of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle."

MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - #2B

Running September 30-October 23, 2022. Tickets starting at $35 for adults, and $25 for Students+Seniors.

You'll find the world's most ingenious detective in the oddest of places. And one of them is on Dr. Joan Watson's last nerve.

The game is most definitely afoot in Kate Hamill's gender-bending, irreverent, and affectionate take on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's beloved mystery classics. This time, in a highly-theatrical adventure comedy, Sherlock Holmes and Watson are at it again solving mysteries full of murder and mayhem, and the challenges of sharing a bathroom sink. You might just say... it's to die for.

Atlanta Lyric Theatre

The Atlanta Lyric Theatre continues its commitment to musical theatre with a stellar 2022/2023 season. First up is a beloved classic with a great message. For a fun show outside the heart of Atlanta, start at The Lyric.

PIPPIN

Running October 27-November 6, 2022. Tickets on sale soon!

As told by a traveling troupe of actors led by the cunning and charming Leading Player, PIPPIN is the story of a young prince, heir to the throne, who is searching for his own "corner of the sky." Pippin returns from university certain that he will find a fulfilling purpose in life. As encouraged by the Leading Player, Pippin dabbles in bloody battle, licentious and lusty sexual entanglements, and saavy political maneuvers, only to discover that true happiness is more complicated than he thought. With infectious tunes by Stephen Schwartz, PIPPIN is both a humorous allegory about growing up and a dark tale of the danger of false appearances and empty promises.

Jennie T. Anderson Theatre

The Jennie T. Anderson Theatre is home to the Southeast's only musicals-in-concert series. This results in an always unique experience of some of your favorite shows. It's a heavier focus on the music as opposed to the overall effort of a complete production.

CAROLINE, OR CHANGE

Running September 24-25, 2022. Tickets starting at $25.

In 1963, the Gellman family and their African-American maid, Caroline, live in sleepy Lake Charles, Louisiana. Caroline is drifting through life as a single mother of four working in a service job to a white family. A fragile, yet beautiful friendship develops between the young Gellman son, Noah, and Caroline. Noah's stepmother, Rose, unable to give Caroline a raise, tells Caroline that she may keep the money that Noah leaves in his pockets. Caroline balks and refuses to take money from a child but her own children desperately need food, clothing and shoes. Outside of the laundry room, some of the greatest social advancements that the country has seen are being set in motion, and change is knocking on the door.

The Shakespeare Tavern

If you're a fan of dinner theatre, or a fan of Shakespeare, you'll definitely be a fan of The Shakespeare Tavern. While this location isn't where you'll get dressed up, it's a fun venue for good food and unexpected talent. The events calendar is often a delicate balance of both comedies and tragedies, and this fall is no different.

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

Running September 10-October 2, 2022. Tickets starting at $20.

Will Benedick, the ever-confirmed bachelor, admit his love for the equally witty and equally independent Beatrice? Will the young lovers Claudio and Hero survive the devious meddling of others? The course of true love never did run smooth, as they say...in a different Shakespeare play...

MACBETH

Running October 8-30, 2022. Tickets starting at $20.

One fateful evening, three weird sisters greet Macbeth and Banquo with visions of what could be. Is it the witches and their magical prophecies or is it Macbeth and his wife's all too human desire for power that set in motion some of the most blood curdling, murderous, and tragic events that Scotland has ever witnessed?

THE TEMPEST

Running November5-27, 2022. Tickets starting at $20.

Shipwrecked after a violent storm, little do the survivors know that they have landed on an enchanted isle controlled by Prospero the magician, and is full of sprites and other extraordinary creatures. Prospero's magic can do many things, but will it mend a family feud and set Ariel and Caliban free? Come and see what fantastical events will be.