10 Shows We're Excited For In Atlanta This Winter

What do you always think of come the holiday season? Are you more of a The Nutcracker kind of person? Is It's A Wonderful Life on repeat? Do you have an annual rewatch of A Christmas Carol? Take a trip into the theatres around Atlanta with our top picks to keep you in a festive mood.

The Fox Theatre

Ahhh, the holiday season at The Fox Theatre. In the winter, this historic theatre is most commonly host to Atlanta Ballet Theatre's version of The Nutcracker. However, for the 2022/2023 season, the venue is welcoming family-friendly ANASTASIA and the more adult HADESTOWN.

ANASTASIA

Running December 6-11, 2022. Tickets starting at $31.

From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

HADESTOWN

Running January 10-15, 2023. Tickets starting at $36.

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Intertwining two mythic tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never let us go.

Alliance Theatre

The Alliance Theatre is known for its rendition of A CHRISTMAS CAROL returning annually for over 30 years. In 2022, the production has been revisited with a new look. You know the story, and you can trust Alliance Theatre to do it justice.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Running November 12-December 24, 2022. Tickets starting at $35.

The Alliance Theatre's beloved production A CHRISTMAS CAROL returns to The Coca-Cola Stage with its stunning new adaptation, featuring a brilliantly reimagined set design and striking new costumes. Described as "high art of the season... a nostalgic feast for the eyes," by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, audiences will be transported to the streets of London to revisit the timeless redemption story of Ebenezer Scrooge, told with beautiful live music and an all-star cast. Join the Alliance Theatre for one of Atlanta's most treasured holiday traditions.

Synchronicity Theatre

Synchronicity is known for new play development, bringing shows to life you have never heard of before, or even stage adaptations from existing works of art or literature. This winter, the stage plays host to two family-friendly productions full of love, beautiful stories, and culture.

THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE

Running December 9-24, 2022. Tickets starting at $25.

Everyone's favorite vain and haughty china rabbit is back on the Synchronicity stage. His vest is buttoned tight and his gold pocket watch is set, but who might he be now? Oh, it's just old Edward Tulane.

But just for now. He'll have to battle the high seas, pass through the hands of a fisherman, befriend a happy hobo, comfort a sick child on his not-so-planned adventure to find his way home.

Based on Kate DiCamillo's award-winning novel, and adapted by Dwayne Hartford, THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE takes us on an unexpected magical journey to discover the transformative powers of love.

MUFARO'S BEAUTIFUL DAUGHTERS: AN AFRICAN TALE

Running January 27-February 19, 2023. Tickets starting at $25.

Once upon a time there was a man with two very beautiful daughters. Written in the style of African Folktales, MUFARO'S BEAUTIFUL DAUGHTERS is an expansive, musical retelling of the beloved book. Set under the clear Zimbabwean sky comes a tale of sibling rivalry and tests of character.

Award-winning artist and writer John Steptoe's rich cultural imagery of Africa and gift for storytelling earned him the Coretta Scott King Award and the Boston Globe-Horn Book Award for MUFARO'S BEAUTIFUL DAUGHTERS. Now for the first time with new music created by Synchronicity's artistic team, MUFARO'S BEAUTIFUL DAUGHTERS is simply magic for the whole family.

Atlanta Lyric Theatre

This holiday, Atlanta Lyric Theatre is hosting their annual holiday variety show, and collaborating with another local favorite to bring THE SECRET GARDEN to life (for two nights only). Head to The Marietta Square for laughs and family-favorite shows.

"MIXED NUTS" A HOLIDAY VARIETY SHOW

Running December 9-18, 2022. Tickets starting at $34.

Singing, dancing, laughs and more. Come and enjoy a glass of wine with us at the Lyric Studio Theatre on the Marietta Square.

THE SECRET GARDEN

A limited engagement in collaboration with Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, December 17 & 18, 2022. Tickets starting at $21.

This enchanting classic of children's literature is reimagined in brilliant musical style by composer Lucy Simon and Marsha Norman, the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright of 'Night Mother.

Orphaned in India, 11-year-old Mary Lennox returns to Yorkshire to live with her embittered, reclusive uncle Archibald and his disabled son Colin. The estate's many wonders include a magic garden which beckons the children with haunting melodies and the "Dreamers," spirits from Mary's past who guide her through her new life, dramatizing The Secret Garden's compelling tale of forgiveness and renewal.

The Shakespeare Tavern

The Shakespeare Tavern goes rogue each holiday season to put on their annual production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL. However, they return to their Shakespeare roots in the new year with a fun rendition of THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR.

CHARLES DICKENS' A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Running December 3-23, 2022. Tickets starting at $20.

A holiday tradition at The Shakespeare Tavern for over 20 years, ASC continuing with newly retired J. Tony Brown's original adaptation of a timeless classic, as now envisioned by our Director of Education and Training, Laura J. Cole.

A handful of Tavern performers invite you into the wondrous art of storytelling and theatre, transporting you to Scrooge's London counting house that fateful Christmas when Ebenezer meets three Ghosts and a certain little boy named Tiny Tim. This enchanting and newly enhanced holiday experience will bring the magic of the season to Scrooge, to The Tavern, and to you. Join us for some Dickens, a bit of song, and the kind of holiday cheer you've come to expect from The Atlanta Shakespeare Company every December.

THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR

Running January 7-29, 2023. Tickets starting at $20.

The lecherous Sir John Falstaff sets his sights on the wives of Windsor, leading to a side splitting evening filled with mischief, schemes, a buck (laundry) basket, a forest full of fairies and one giant pair of horns.

Aurora Theatre

Aurora Theatre is in the midst of its 26th season, returning with a family-friendly favorite full of festive songs, lively dance numbers, and comic sketches.

CHRISTMAS CANTEEN

Running November 25-December 23, 2022. Tickets starting at $40.

Gwinnett's longest-running theatrical holiday tradition returns to the lavish Clyde & Sandra Strickland Grand Stage Theatre at the Lawrenceville Arts Center. Each year this stunning revue is an explosion of Christmas magic brimming with songs and comic sketches in a heartwarming yuletide treat that delights all ages. This cup of eggnog for the holiday soul will be the highlight of the festive season!