i am u are and Nova Ukraine to Co-Host Panel Discussion Featuring Theater Professionals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On October 23, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at NeueHouse Madison Square, i am u are and Nova Ukraine will co-host an inspiring event: "Theater is the Way: Healing Minds and Hearts Through the Stage." This panel discussion, featuring leading theater professionals, will explore the profound impact of contemporary Ukrainian theater on mental health and national resilience during the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

This event will showcase how modern theater has become a critical medium for processing trauma, fostering resilience, and promoting psychological well-being in Ukraine. As war continues to challenge the nation, theater has emerged as more than just entertainment-it has become a therapeutic tool for healing and reflection.

Event Highlights:

Date & Time: October 23, 2024 | 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Location: NeueHouse Madison Square, New York City

Program:

6 PM - Opening: Food & Drinks

Enjoy a video trailer from The Witch of Konotop play, an indisputable hit of this theatrical season in Kyiv. This adaptation of the 19th-century novel by Ivan Uryvskyi for the Ivan Franko Theatre is a must-see. There will also be drinks, bites, and the chance to talk to panelists and other industry leaders.

7 PM - Panel Discussion: "Theater is the Way: Healing Minds and Hearts Through the Stage"

Moderator: Peter Marks, Former Chief Theater Critic at Washington Post

Panelists: Anne Bogart, American theater director, Co-founder and Artistic Director of the Siti Company Ivan Uryvskyi, Director of "Witch of Konotop", a true rock star in the theater world of Ukraine Malvina Khachatrian, Leading Actress in the play "Witch of Konotop" Frank Hentschker, Professor of Theatre and Executive Director of the Martin E. Segal Theatre Center at The Graduate Center, CUNY



8 PM - Presentation: Nova Ukraine - Who We Are, What We Do

Discover Nova Ukraine, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting Ukraine and its people in building a strong, flourishing nation with an empowered civil society.

Presenter: Jeff Kramer, Chief Development Officer of Nova Ukraine