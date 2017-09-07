Zurich Film Festival to Honor Jake Gyllenhaal with Golden Eye Award

Zurich Film Festival is delighted to honour Academy Award®-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal with their prestigious Golden Eye Award at this year's Festival. Gyllenhaal will be in Zurich to present STRONGER as a Gala Premiere on Tuesday, October 3rd. The actor recently starred on Broadway in the revival of SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE.

Gyllenhaal has established himself as one of the finest actors of his generation, along the way working with some of Hollywood's greatest filmmakers on both independent and studio films. For his role in Ang Lee's BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN, Gyllenhaal received an Academy Award nomination and won a BAFTA for Best Supporting Actor. In 2014 Gyllenhaal starred in Dan Gilroy's NIGHTCRAWLER (which he also produced) and received BAFTA, Golden Globe, SAG®, Critics' Choice and Independent Spirit award nominations. He was also recognized with Best Actor citations from numerous critics' groups.



Gyllenhaal starred in David Ayer's END OF WATCH, which placed in several critics' 'Top 10 Films of 2012' lists including the National Board of Review's. Most recently, he received a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in Ed Zwick's LOVE & OTHER DRUGS, a BAFTA nomination for Tom Ford's NOCTURNAL ANIMALS and was seen in Bong Joon-ho's OKJA, which premiered at the 2017 Cannes International Film Festival.



Gyllenhaal recently wrapped production on Paul Dano's directorial debut, WILDLIFE, starring opposite Carey Mulligan and is beginning production on Palme d'Or winner Jacques Audiard's first English language feature, THE SISTERS BROTHERS. Other film credits include Daniel Espinosa's LIFE, Jean-Marc Vallée's DEMOLITION, Antoine Fuqua's SOUTHPAW, Baltasar Kormákur's EVEREST, Denis Villeneuve's PRISONERS and ENEMY Richard Kelly's DONNIE DARKO, Jim Sheridan's BROTHERS, Duncan Jones' SOURCE CODE, David Fincher's ZODIAC, Sam Mendes' JARHEAD.



With his new production company, Nine Stories, Gyllenhaal is also on his way to becoming a filmmaker of note. Nine Stories is in post-production on the aforementioned WILDLIFE and is in development on a number of titles, including THE SON, based on Jo Nesbø's critically acclaimed novel, with Denis Villeneuve attached to direct; THE DIVISION, Stephen Gaghan's adaptation of Ubisoft's post-apocalyptic video game, in which Gyllenhaal will star; and an as-yet-untitled limited series for A&E that focuses on cults throughout history. Additional projects in development include Cary Fukunaga's father/son bullying drama, JOE BELL; THE ANARCHISTS vs. ISIS, which will re-team Gyllenhaal with Life director Daniel Espinosa; and Alex Timbers' THEATER OF WAR, based on an episode of 'This American Life'. Nine Stories executive-produced HONDROS, a documentary on war photographer Chris Hondros. The film premiered at this year's Tribeca Film Festival and won the coveted Audience Award.



On stage - In 2014 Gyllenhaal made his Broadway debut in Nick Payne's 'Constellations' and his musical-theater debut in the Encores! production of 'Little Shop of Horrors.' The actor made his New York stage debut in 2012 by starring in 'If There Is I Haven't Found It Yet', for the Roundabout Theatre Company, which earned him nominations from the Drama League and Lucille Lortel Awards. It was his first stage performance since 2002, when he starred in Kenneth Lonergan's revival of 'This Is Our Youth' at London's West End, for which he won an Evening Standard Theatre Award for Outstanding Newcomer. More recently, Gyllenhaal starred on Broadway in an acclaimed revival of Stephen Sondheim's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece 'Sunday in the Park with George', opposite Tony Award® winner Annaleigh Ashford.



About STRONGER The film tells us the inspiring true story of Jeff Bauman, an ordinary man who captured the hearts of his city and the world to become the symbol of hope following the infamous 2013 BOSTON MARATHON bombing. Jake Gyllenhaal stars as Jeff, a 27-year-old, working-class Boston man who was at the marathon to try and win back his ex-girlfriend Erin (Tatiana Maslany). Waiting for her at the finish line when the blast occurs, he loses both his legs in the attack.



After regaining consciousness in the hospital, Jeff is able to help law enforcement identify one of the bombers, but his own battle has just begun. He tackles months of physical and emotional rehabilitation with the unwavering support of Erin and his family. It is Jeff's deeply personal account of the heroic journey that tests a family's bond, defines a community's pride and inspires his inner courage to overcome devastating adversity.



Filled with raw emotion, humanity and humor, STRONGER is the inspirational real-life story of the man who became the living embodiment of "Boston Strong." The film also stars Academy Award® nominee Miranda Richardson and is directed by David Gordon Green.

Source: https://zff.com

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

