World Renowned Chefs and Celebrities Offer Once-in-a-Lifetime Experiences To Benefit Homeless New Yorkers
On July 8, Coalition for the Homeless kicked off its seven-day Special Auction for COVID-19 Relief, teaming up with world-renowned chefs and celebrities such as Food Network's Ina Garten and Momofuku's David Chang to support homeless New Yorkers. The auction comes amidst a nationwide push for racial justice and support for more vulnerable communities, like unsheltered and sheltered homeless individuals, who suffer high mortality rates from COVID-19.
Proceeds from the auction will support the Coalition's ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts for homeless New Yorkers, which includes distribution of tens of thousands of emergency meals, surgical masks and bottles of hand sanitizer, as well as clothing, cell phones, cash grants and other essentials to help our homeless neighbors survive the crisis and deal with the long-term social, economic and health effects of the pandemic.
Over the next seven days, people from around the world will be able to bid on once-in-a-lifetime digital experiences including:
- A cocktail party with Food Network's Ina Garten;
- A home cooking class with Momofuku owner David Chang;
- A happy hour hosted by Broadway and television star Andrew Rannells;
- An evening of Shakespeare with award-winning film and stage actor Kathleen Turner;
- A one-on-one cooking class with renowned Michelin-starred chef Ignacio Mattos.
The auction is open to everyone and will run from Wednesday, July 8 to Tuesday, July 14, 2020 and can be found at coalitionforthehomeless.org/covid-19-auction/.
"The COVID-19 crisis has been devastating to our city and our country, and few are at greater risk than those without homes. We've seen a tremendous surge in need since the crisis hit, and the Coalition has been working around the clock, seven days a week, to bring lifesaving services and emergency supplies to those struggling for survival on our streets," said Dave Giffen, Executive Director of the Coalition for the Homeless. "The funds raised from this auction will allow us to help homeless individuals who lack even a roof over their heads and basic necessities like food, clothing and PPE - and as a result, are at greater risk of transmission, hospitalization and death. The need has never been greater."
