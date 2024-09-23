World Music Institute to Present Sofía Rei FOLK & FUTURISM

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



World Music Institute will present Sofía Rei at (le) poisson rouge - 158 Bleecker Street, Manhattan.

Argentinian vocalist, composer, and producer Sofía Rei created Folk & Futurism as a follow-up to her critically acclaimed album Umbral(threshold). This project, exploring the convergence of traditional Latin American folk culture with contemporary genres and digital technologies, will feature some of the most influential female performers in the global Latin scene: Gaby Moreno (Guatemala/US), Xenia Rubinos (Cuba/Puerto Rico), Daymé Arocena (Cuba), Mireya Ramos (Mexico/Dominican Republic/ Puerto Rico), Charo Bogarín, and Juana Luna (Argentina), along with Sofía Rei and her international band, and producer/co-musical director JC Maillard. Besides being recognized as cultural trailblazers, each of these artists has made significant contributions to their communities as advocates, teachers, human rights activists, and cultural ambassadors.

WMI's CHANGEMAKERS series highlights artists who, aside from enriching lives through the arts, positively impact society and their communities via their philanthropic, advocacy, and/or educational contributions and activism.

Doors: 7 PM | Show: 8 PM - Limited Seated and Standing

18+