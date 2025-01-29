World Music Institute Will Host the Simon Shaheen Ensemble

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Simon Shaheen Ensemble is coming to Corpus Christi Church on March 2. Palestinian oud virtuoso Simon Shaheen's technique has dazzled audiences for decades, performing traditional Palestinian music as well as western and jazz compositions. Shaheen's unique contribution to traditional and classical Arabic music was recognized in 1994 by a prestigious National Heritage Award given at The White House. In addition to his own work, Shaheen has participated in many cross-cultural collaborations including performances with Sting, Quincy Jones, Bill Laswell, and The Klezmatics. He is also a Professor at Berklee College of Music.

For this special concert celebrating authentic Palestinian music, Shaheen is joined by long-time collaborators Firas Zreik (qanun), Tareq Rantisi (percussion), Layan Hawila(vocals), and Rami Abuolaya (ney).. The program will include instrumental and vocal forms such as the "Qasida" (classical Arabic composed poetry), the "Muwashshah" (a poetic form set to music that goes back to the Andalusian time in Spain), "Sama`i" (an instrumental four-part form utilizing the authentic 10/8 meter), and "Tahmila" (an instrumental form with metric improvisation in call-and-response between solo and ensemble). Additionally, the ensemble will present a medley of Palestinian folk music and improvisation that is practiced in Syria, Palestine and Lebanon.

WMI's ORIGINS series features artists who delve into the folklore and roots of their respective culture's music to tell the story of their origins, preserving and affirming cultural identities and legacies.