Works & Process At The Guggenheim Nominated For 2021 APAP William Dawson Award

The Association of Performing Arts Professionals (APAP) announced the nominees for its APAP Awards. APAP will recognize the nominees and announce the final award recipients at The APAP Honors, as well as celebrate the recipients of the Annual NAPAMA Awards and Halsey & Alice North Award for APAP Board Alumni. The APAP Honors will recognize groundbreakers and luminaries in a virtual ceremony that will take place on Thursday, May 6, 2021 from 4:00-5:30 p.m. (EDT). The event is free and open-to-the-public. Charitable contributions to support much-needed APAP programs and resources are welcome.

APAP President and CEO Lisa Richards Toney explains the significance of hosting an awards celebration in 2021. "APAP's work has always been to lift up the field. When much of the performing arts has been devastated, APAP is working hard to support the field during the crisis and through the recovery."

"Visibility is extremely important for the field and for arts professionals at this time," Richards Toney continues. "At APAP, we are working to preserve jobs, preserve livelihoods, and preserve the ecosystem that is integral to the cultural and economic fabric of our society. That work is a combination of advocating for federal support, delivering programs and services to build the field back better, and providing membership relief so our people can weather this storm. APAP wants to be here for those hardest hit by the effects of the pandemic, and we take seriously our role to help carry the field forward."

"We are thrilled to have our Works & Process programming recognized by APAP," shared nominee Caroline Cronson, producer of Works & Process at the Guggenheim. "This year, we've introduced several new initiatives including virtual commissions, bubble residencies, a docuseries, and are proud to have reopened live indoor performances in our efforts to continue to support artists and bring the arts to the greater community, and we're excited to continue and expand these programs," said nominee Duke Dang, general manager of Works & Process at the Guggenheim.

For decades, the coveted awards have been presented annually as part of the APAP Awards Ceremony, traditionally held at the annual APAP|NYC conference. In 2021, the Awards event---renamed The APAP Honors---is being held virtually on May 6. The APAP Awards celebrate those individuals and organizations that have demonstrated a significant impact on the industry and communities they serve both in the U.S. and abroad.

Richards Toney invites all to attend the event in celebration of the many diverse arts professionals and organizations who are part of the ecosystem that is APAP's very mission to support.

"As we continue to work to ensure that the performing arts is able to return stronger than ever, we also welcome charitable contributions to APAP, so that we are able to deliver on the services and resources our members have come to rely upon. As a membership organization, our lifeblood is our members and the crisis of the pandemic has shown us that, now, more than ever, our members need us. And, simply put, we are committed to serving them. Support to APAP is deeply appreciated as it helps us to continue helping the field now and into the future."

Fifty-three performing arts professionals and organizations were nominated by APAP members for the following awards and represent the breadth and depth of the performing arts presenting, booking and touring field at this moment. "For the first time ever, given so much great work and the important chance to lift up and celebrate the magnanimity of the performing arts field, we are celebrating all of our nominees and featuring as many as possible during the awards program itself," explains Richards Toney.

Final award recipients will be announced at The APAP Honors on May 6.