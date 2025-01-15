Winter Film Festival To Return For 13th Year in February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Winter Film Festival is returning to the Big Apple for its 13th year. The festival places a special emphasis on highlighting the work of under-represented filmmakers, and for 2025, the festival will showcase 87 films from around the world - from animated films, documentaries, dramas, horror films and music videos, 14 student films, 29 first-time directors and more than half of the films made by women and half by BIPOC directors. Screenings will take place from February 20 to 22 at the LOOK Dine-In Cinemas, located at 657 West 57th Street, New York.

Winter Film Festival believes that only by seeing others' stories can we understand each other and only via an open door can the underrepresented artist enter the room.

SCREENING BLOCKS include a mix of shorts and feature-length films and a 20-minute Q&A Session with the filmmakers. Screening block highlights include:

EDUCATION SESSIONS - The Festival is dedicated to supporting emerging filmmakers as they break into the industry. There will be six FREE educational and career-building sessions open to the public, including:

Winter Film Festival continues to be a beacon for creativity, fostering a supportive environment for filmmakers to share their unique voices on the global stage. Our parties and social events offer exciting networking availabilities.