Win a Ticket to The Virtual TheaterMakers Summit

One lucky winner will receive a pass to this year's virtual TheatreMakers Summit. The pass will be good for the event, streaming online November 6 and 7.

The 5th annual TheaterMakers Summit is a great way to tap into inspiration, motivation, and connections with thousands of theater makers from across the globe. Some of this year's speakers and panelists include Ken Davenport, Andrew Lippa, Sierra Boggess, David Korins, Douglas Lyons, Cody Renard Richard, Daniel J. Mertzlufft, Steve H. Broadnax III, Dede Ayite, Alex Brightman, Tina Landau, Clint Ramos, Ilana Levine, Bess Wohl, Daryl Roth, Christy Altomare, and many more.

The contest closes on Thursday, October 4 at 11:59pm ET. Winners will be notified the following day.

The TheaterMakers Summit is a gathering of the world's top theatrical talent for a weekend of education, inspiration, and connection.

The TheaterMakers Summit will be held virtually again in 2021 for theater makers across the globe to attend, making this the largest virtual gathering of theater makers! We will also be hosting in person networking events in NYC in 2021.

Our industry has changed and the world is a different place than it was a year ago. At The TheaterMakers Summit, hundreds of the world's smartest creators will gather in one virtual space to learn about the current state of the theater and how to make theater in a new world, as well as connect in virtual breakout rooms and private one-on-one virtual sessions.

If you're an actor, director, producer, playwright, or theatre professional trying to navigate the new normal, then The TheaterMakers Summit is YOUR event. Welcome home.