Contest: Win Two Tickets to Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock and Roll 2 at Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale

Enter for a chance to win two (2) tickets to Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock 'n' Roll 2 at Broward Center for the Performing Arts!

Feb. 27, 2023  

Contest: Win Two Tickets to Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock and Roll 2 at Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale Neil Berg's Fifty Years of Rock & Roll returns to The Parker! Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock & Roll is not only a highly entertaining look at the history of iconic music, but also tells the story of America and all the incredible influences and cultures that make up our "melting pot," which is poured into the fabric of our music and has influenced generations around the world.

With a cast consisting of both stars from Broadway's greatest rock musicals, as well as incredible Rock & Roll singers, Neil Berg shares the often unknown stories from the fifty-year history of the music that changed the world forever! From the progenitors of Rock and Roll in the 1940s, through the glory years of the '50s, '60s, and '70s, up until MTV in the early '80s, Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock & Roll uses fascinating stories and groundbreaking music, with tributes to such important and iconic rock stars/groups/genres from Chuck Berry to the Beatles to Bruce Springsteen and dozens more icons of Rock & Roll!

