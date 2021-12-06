Win Broadway Tickets, Dinner for Two, and a Six Month Subscription to 1-800-Flowers

The Grand Prize consists of two tickets to Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, dinner for two at Tony's Di Napoli Times Square, and one (6) months subscription to 1-800-Flowers.com Fresh Market Bouquet of the month program for a total value of $750.00!

Three first prize winners will be selected. First prize consists of a BroadwayWorld Mug and (1) Holiday Extravagance Bouquet from 1-800-Flowers.com.

The contest period ends at December 20, 2021 11:59PM (EST).

Find the complete terms and conditions on the contest page.