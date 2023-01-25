Willie Geist, John D. Kemp, Jeanine Salvatore & Louis Salvatore To Be Honored At The 2023 ADAPT Leadership Awards

Edward R. Matthews, CEO of ADAPT Community Network, has announced the honorees for the ADAPT Leadership Awards, which will take place on Thursday, March 9th, 2023, at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. The awards gala will support the important ongoing work of the non-profit organization.

The 2023 ADAPT Leadership Award honorees will be: Willie Geist, host of NBC News' Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist, co-host of MSNBC's Morning Joe; John D. Kemp, Esq., President & CEO of Lakeshore Foundation, Co-founder of the American Association of People with Disabilities, Author of Disability Friendly: How to Move from Clueless to Inclusive; Jeanine Salvatore, Philanthropist, and Louis Salvatore,

Co-Head of Blackstone Credit's Performing Credit team.

John D. Kemp, Esq. will be honored with the Hausman Humanitarian Award in a presentation by ADAPT CEO Edward R. Matthews.

"We are proud to honor Willie Geist, John D. Kemp, Jeanine and Louis Salvatore at the 2023 ADAPT Leadership Awards," says Edward R. Matthews. "Willie Geist has distinguished himself in the world of media. John D. Kemp is a highly respected leader for his many achievements in the corporate and nonprofit world, as well as his leadership in the disability movement. Jeanine and Louis Salvatore are much deserving for their tireless support of important causes and organizations."

Abigail Hawk, star of the CBS series Blue Bloods, will host the awards gala for the first time. Honorary Gala Co-Chairs will be: Cara Buono, star of Stranger Things and Emmy-nominated for Mad Men; LaChanze, Emmy, Tony, and SAG winning actress, singer, and activist; Tamsen Fadal, Emmy-winning PIX 11 News anchor, and host of The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal; Susan Lucci, Emmy-winning actress, entrepreneur, and New York Times best-selling author; and Deborah Roberts, Emmy Award-winning journalist, ABC News Senior National Affairs Correspondent, and Contributing Anchor for 20/20; and Judy Woodruff, senior correspondent and former anchor and managing editor of PBS NewsHour.

ADAPT Leadership Awards Gala Event Chairs are Liz Cohen Hausman and James Hausman.

For more information about the 2023 ADAPT Leadership Awards, go to: https://adaptcommunitynetwork.org/gala23/

For more information about gala sponsorships, contact Elise Newman at: elise@elisenewmanevents.com

ADAPT Community Network is the leading human service not‐for‐profit and a pioneer in providing cutting‐edge programs and services for people with disabilities. Every day, we build a more inclusive world for thousands of New Yorkers through education, technology, health, residential, and recreational programs in all five boroughs. Our schools and services encompass many people who have challenges beyond cerebral palsy such as autism, Down syndrome, spina bifida, and neuromuscular disorders, among others. We are the largest provider of pre‐school education for children with disabilities in New York. ADAPT's 100 comprehensive programs serve over 20,000 children and adults with disabilities and their families.

For more information about ADAPT Community Network go to: www.adaptcommunitynetwork.org.