Williamstown Theatre Festival's Maya Lagerstam Takes Over Our Instagram Today!

Williamstown Theatre Festival is presenting Most Happy in Concert! Today, one of its stars, Maya Lagerstam, will take you behind the scenes. Stop by our Instagram all day as Maya takes the social media reigns for an exclusive look backstage.

Maya Lagerstam just wrapped the movie musical 1660 Vine directed by Patricia McGregor and choreographed by Paula Abdul. Prior to that Maya was in Indianapolis workshopping a new musical by Zack Zadek for Discovering Broadway. Favorite roles include Dorothy in The Wiz, Maria in The Sound of Music, Belle in the Christmas Carol, Juno/Miranda in The Tempest. NY audiences have seen Maya in concerts at the Green Room 42, National Sawdust, and Feinstein's/54 Below. She is a proud Interlochen Arts Academy/Camp alum and UMN/Guthrie BFA graduate. @mayalagerstam

The Main Stage bursts back to life with this evocative meditation on an American musical masterpiece from the director of the boldly reimagined Tony Award-winning revival of Oklahoma! Drawing on a broad range of musical genres and performed by a company of 20 actors and musicians, Most Happy in Concert invigorates the musical concert form, inviting audiences to consider anew Frank Loesser's exquisite score for The Most Happy Fella. Conceived and directed by Daniel Fish and with choreography by Jawole Willa Jo Zollar, this musical event provides thrilling and contemplative ways to experience and connect with this magnificent and lush score-a deep dive into love, desire, isolation, and connection.

Most Happy in Concert features all-time classics like "Somebody, Somewhere", "My Heart is So Full of You" "Big D", and "Standing on the Corner".

Since 1955, Williamstown Theatre Festival has brought America's finest actors, directors, designers, and playwrights to the Berkshires, engaging a loyal audience of both residents and summer visitors. Each WTF season is designed to present unique opportunities for artists and audience alike, revisiting classic plays with innovative productions, developing and nurturing bold new plays and musicals, and offering a rich array of accompanying cultural events including COMMUNITY WORKS, Late-Night Cabarets, readings, workshops, and educational programs. While best known for acclaimed productions, WTF is also home to one of the nation's top training and professional development programs for new generations of aspiring theater artists and administrators. WTF was honored with the Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre in 2002 and the Commonwealth Award for Achievement in 2011.