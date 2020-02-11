Williamstown Theatre Festival Announces 2020 Season

BroadwayWorld reported yesterday that a production of A Streetcar Named Desire is headed to Williamstown Theatre Festival this summer, starring Audra McDonald and Bobby Cannavale.

Now, Artistic Director Mandy Greenfield has announced the complete 2020 summer season for Williamstown Theatre Festival, which includes four world premiere plays, a world premiere musical, and more.

The season, running from June 30 - August 23, 2020, begins on the Main Stage with A Streetcar Named Desire (June 30 - July 19) by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tennessee Williams, directed by Obie and NAACP Award winner Robert O'Hara (Slave Play, A Raisin in the Sun) and featuring Emmy, Grammy, and six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald (Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, A Moon for the Misbegotten), Screen Actors Guild nominee Carla Gugino ("The Haunting of Hill House"), and Emmy, Drama Desk, and Obie Award winner and Tony Award nominee Bobby Cannavale ("The Irishman," Medea).

The Main Stage season continues with the world premiere of Cult of Love (July 22 - August 2) by Emmy Award nominee Leslye Headland ("Russian Doll"), directed by Obie Award winner and Drama Desk Award nominee Trip Cullman (Unknown Soldier, Before the Meeting), and featuring Emmy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Kate Burton ("Grey's Anatomy," Hapgood), Michael Esper ("Ben is Back," Seared), Drama Desk Award winner Paige Gilbert (School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play), Drama Desk Award winner Rebecca Henderson ("Russian Doll," Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow), Screen Actors Guild Award winner Chris Lowell ("GLOW," Kinship), Screen Actors Guild Award winner and Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominee Taylor Schilling ("Orange is the New Black"), and Miriam Silverman (JUNK).

The final play of the Main Stage season will be Photograph 51 (August 6 - August 23) by Anna Ziegler (The Last Match, Actually), directed by five-time Tony, Olivier, and Drama Desk Award winner Susan Stroman (The Producers).

The Nikos Stage season kicks off July 1 with the world premiere of Wish You Were Here (July 1 - July 12) by Sanaz Toossi (English), directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch (The Half-Life of Marie Curie, The Member of the Wedding) and featuring Nikki Massoud (Othello) and Marjan Neshat ("For Life," Selling Kabul). It will be followed by the world premiere of Chonburi International Hotel & Butterfly Club (July 15 - July 25) by Shakina Nayfack ("Transparent"), directed by WTF Associate Artistic Director Laura Savia (Artney Jackson), and featuring Kate Bornstein (A Queer and Pleasant Danger: A Memoir), Annie Golden ("Orange is the New Black"), and Shakina Nayfack. Next is the world premiere of Row (July 30 - August 9), a new musical with book by Daniel Goldstein (Unknown Soldier) and music and lyrics by Dawn Landes ("My Tiny Twilight"). Row, inspired by A Pearl in the Storm by Tori Murden McClure and is directed by Tyne Rafaeli (Usual Girls, Selling Kabul). The Nikos Stage season closes with the world premiere of Animals (August 12 - August 23) by Emmy Award nominee Stacy Osei-Kuffour ("Watchmen"), directed by Whitney White (Our Dear Dead Drug Lord, A Human Being, of a Sort).

"I can't imagine a more dazzling, dynamic, provocative and powerful combination of theatrical talent than the artists who will gather in the summer of 2020 in Williamstown to make a season of work," Greenfield said. "To examine and experience the plays of some of the most gifted and fearless living American writers for the stage - Leslye Headland, Anna Ziegler, Sanaz Toossi, Shakina Nayfack, Dawn Landes, Daniel Goldstein and Stacy Osei-Kuffour - alongside the canonical genius of Tennessee Williams offers us the opportunity to see ourselves, our culture, across time. Especially in a year when Americans will be asked to cast a vote for the future of our country, I am grateful to our brave artists for helping us to explore who we are, who we can be and who we want to be, ahead."

Additional programming and events, as well as complete casting and creative team information, will be announced at a later date. Season Ticket Bundles are available now at www.wtfestival.org.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You