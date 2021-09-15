Will Liverman Featured In Recital At Park Avenue Armory Next Month

Acclaimed baritone Will Liverman gives a solo recital together with pianist Myra Huang, presented by Park Avenue Armory on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 3:00pm and Monday, October 11, 2021 at 7:30pm in the Armory's Board of Officers Room (643 Park Avenue).

The recital spotlights the works of Black composers and writers, in addition to works from the traditional classical music canon including three Strauss pieces, Wie sollten wir geheim sie halten, Traum durch die Dämmerung, and Zueignung; the song cycle Don Quichotte à Dulcinée by Ravel; plus songs by Brian McKnight arranged by Liverman. Additional works to be announced.

Liverman is starring in the lead role of the Metropolitan Opera's re-opening production of Terence Blanchard's Fire Shut Up In My Bones this fall and appears again as Papageno in the holiday production of The Magic Flute, in which he made history as the Met's first Black Papageno in January 2020. Liverman's most recent album, Dreams of a New Day: Songs by Black Composers with pianist Paul Sanchez, was released on Cedille Records in February 2021 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Traditional Classical chart. The Guardian called the album "obligatory listening" and NPR claimed that "velvet-voiced baritone Will Liverman is out to make the classical music canon more inclusive." His new opera, The Factotum, written together with DJ/recording artist K. Rico and inspired by Rossini's The Barber of Seville, was workshopped by the Lyric Opera of Chicago and the Ryan Opera Center in 2020 and will be presented by the company in a future season.

Learn more at https://www.armoryonpark.org/programs_events/detail/recital_series_will_liverman