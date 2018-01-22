Will Katharine McPhee Make Broadway Debut This Spring?

Karen Cartwright may have already made it to Broadway, but Katharine McPhee has plans to make her debut in 2018. The Smash star recently revealed on Instagram that she'll appear in a Broadway show in just matter of weeks.

An official announcement has not yet been made.

Audiences first fell under McPhee's spell during a storied run on American Idol Season 5 in 2005. Propelled by the smash "Over It," her 2007 self-titled debut bowed at #2 on the Billboard Top 200 and achieved an RIAA gold certification. 2010 saw her return with not one, but two records-Unbrokenand Christmas is the Time To Say I Love You. Simultaneously, she became a force on the big and small screens. McPhee co-starred alongside Debra Messing on Smash from executive producer Steven Spielberg as well as guest appearances on CSI: NY, Community, Family Guy, and more.

McPhee has taken stage for PBS specials, including Foster and Friends and Chris Botti In Boston. In addition, she's an active spokesperson for buildOn. Between starring in the CBS drama Scorpion (now in its fourth season with McPhee in a high-profile lead role), she released 2015's Hysteria to much fan praise.

