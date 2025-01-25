Will Ferrell Is Adapting EUROVISION SONG CONTEST: THE STORY OF FIRE SAGA for Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jaja, ding dong! On a recent episode of the Graham Norton Show, Will Ferrell revealed that his film Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga is being adapted for the stage.

“We’re trying to develop it into a Broadway show. We went with [a] songwriter and director [to Eurovision] as they had never seen it. My wife happens to be Swedish, so Malmo, Sweden, Eurovision... and here we are now,” Ferrell told Norton.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, was officially released on Netflix on June 26, 2020.

The 2020 American musical comedy film directed by David Dobkin and written by Andrew Steele and Will Ferrell. The film follows Icelandic singers Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdóttir (Ferrell and Rachel McAdams) as they are given the chance to represent their country at the Eurovision Song Contest. Pierce Brosnan, Dan Stevens, and Demi Lovato also star.