Why Whoopi Goldberg Isn't Reading Her ANNIE Reviews

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



While the new production of Annie playing at Madison Square Garden has received positive reviews from critics, Whoopi Goldberg won't be reading them.

On Monday's episode of The View, Goldberg's co-hosts commended her for her acclaimed performance after the production's opening. However, she revealed that she won't be reading the reviews until after Annie closes.

"Don't tell me," she told Ana Navarro. "I don't want to know until I'm done because you start thinking about, 'Okay, they say I did this or maybe I need to do this better.' So that's how my head works. I'm happy to hear that people are happy and it's good. I had a good time."

Read the reviews for Annie here, which praise Goldberg for her "perfect timing" and "new moments for Miss Hannigan to steal focus."

This new production of ANNIE, based on the 1924 comic strip Little Orphan Annie, is directed by Jenn Thompson and features the Tony-award winning book and score by Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin. Songs include “Maybe,” “It’s the Hard Knock Life,” “You’re Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile,” “Easy Street,” “I Don’t Need Anything But You” and “Tomorrow.”

The cast also features Hazel Vogel as "Annie," Christopher Swan as “Oliver Warbucks,” Julia Nicole Hunter as “Grace,” Mark Woodard as “FDR,” Rhett Guter as “Rooster,” and Isabella De Souza Moore as “Lily St. Regis.”

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Reader Reviews