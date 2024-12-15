Review Roundup: What Did Critics Think of Whoopi Goldberg in ANNIE?

Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award-winner Whoopi Goldberg stars as ‘Miss Hannigan’ in the National Tour of Annie's stop at The Theatre at Madison Square Garden. See what the critics had to say here!

This new production of ANNIE, based on the 1924 comic strip Little Orphan Annie, is directed by Jenn Thompson and features the Tony-award winning book and score by Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin. Songs include “Maybe,” “It’s the Hard Knock Life,” “You’re Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile,” “Easy Street,” “I Don’t Need Anything But You” and “Tomorrow.”

The cast also features Hazel Vogel as "Annie," Christopher Swan as “Oliver Warbucks,” Julia Nicole Hunter as “Grace,” Mark Woodard as “FDR,” Rhett Guter as “Rooster,” and Isabella De Souza Moore as “Lily St. Regis.”

Patrick Ryan, USA Today: But the draw of this production is, of course, Goldberg, who reminds us of her prodigious talent as the scheming orphanage head Hannigan, who's been memorably embodied by Carol Burnett and Dorothy Loudon. Her take on the character is less resentful than she is just flat-out exhausted by the snot-nosed kiddies in her orbit. "You must be very sick," one little girl tells Hannigan. "You don't know the half of it," Goldberg deadpans, swilling another gulp of liquor before shuffling back up stage.

Dave Quinn, People: But Goldberg, with her perfect timing, takes things up a notch and finds new moments for Miss Hannigan to steal focus. She moves from the character's many mood swings — bitter, batty, sweet, sarcastic, flirty, funny — with ease, so quickly sometimes that the pivot induces its own laughs. And in Annie's climax, delivers one of the biggest comedic moments in the show with an off-handed remark to Mark Woodard's FDR.