Why Laurie Metcalf Said Yes to Working With Scott Rudin

Come next week, Laurie Metcalf will have not one, but two chances for her seventh (and eighth) Tony nomination, having led both Little Bear Ridge Road and Death of a Salesman in the same season. Both productions were brought to Broadway by producer Scott Rudin.

Following a four-year hiatus, after an exposé revealed abusive workplace behavior, Rudin has officially returned to showbuisness. "I felt like I wasn’t done, and that if I still had more work I was able to make, that I should make it — that I had an obligation to something that I really care about, which is the theater,” he told the New York Times in 2025.

In a recent interview with The New Yorker, Metcalf spoke to her controversial decision to maintain her working relationship with Rudin, starring in two of his first Broadway shows since he stepped away in 2021.

"I find it hypocritical that some people want to work with him but didn't want to be the first," she explained.

"He talked about his therapy, he apologized, he owned what he said, he reflected on it. He was in the process of rehabilitation. So I just think that, unless we think there is no possibility of real rehabilitation, then we shouldn't ask people to try and do it," she said. "It's so touchy. It's so hard."

Read the full interview here.

Metcalf received Tony Awards for her performances in Three Tall Women and A Doll's House, Part 2. Tony nominations include November, The Other Place, Misery, and Hillary and Clinton. Metcalf received three Emmy Awards for her work on the television series “Roseanne,” and an Emmy Award for her role on “Hacks.” Other Emmy nominations were for “Third Rock from the Sun,” “Monk,” “Desperate Housewives,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “Horace and Pete,” and “Getting On.” Films include Lady Bird (National Board of Review Award for Best Supporting Actress, Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for Best Supporting Actress), Somewhere in Queens, Desperately Seeking Susan, Leaving Las Vegas, Uncle Buck, JFK, Internal Affairs, and the Toy Story series.

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