White Plains Performing Arts Center to Stage SIDE SHOW

The White Plains Performing Arts Center (WPPAC) is proud to announce its upcoming Mainstage production of SIDE SHOW, playing April 22 - May 8.

From the composer of Dreamgirls comes a remarkable, true story of famed entertainers and twins, Violet and Daisy Hilton, who became famous during the 1930's. SIDE SHOW is a moving portrait of two women whose bond brings them the spectacle of fame, but denies them true love and acceptance. As the starring act of a downtrodden touring sideshow on the Orpheum Circuit; they are eager to accept an offer of fame, fortune and potential romance proffered by talent scouts Terry and Buddy who ultimately launch The Hilton Sisters into Hollywood stardom. Nominated for 4 TONY Awards (including Best Score, Best Book and Best Musical); SIDE SHOW is a stunning reminder of the importance to accept and celebrate what makes us unique; a story that will undoubtedly touch your heart.

The cast of SIDE SHOW is led by Jack Brewer (Cinderella: MUNY) as Buddy, Andrew Foote (Jekyll & Hyde, Les Mis Tours) as the Boss, Bronson Norris Murphy (Broadway: The Phantom of the Opera, Love Never Dies Tour) as Terry, Rebecca Kuznick (Sistas) as Violet, Emily Kristen Morris (Something Rotten Tour) as Daisy and Miguel Ángel Vásquez (Ragtime, Showboat) in the role of Jake.

Rounding out the cast is Matthew Blum, Brianna Brice, Logan Graye, Matt Henningsen, Keith Mankowski, Jenna Leigh Miller, Taylor Okey, David Neil Ossman, Alexander Rothfield, Emily Royer, Rebecca Skowron and Rosie Staudt.

"We are so excited to bring the original 1997 version of this show to our stage" says Stephen Ferri, Executive Producer of WPPAC. "The show has been a personal favorite of mine for years and we look forward to giving the Side Show fans another chance to see this rarely done show while exposing a new generation of audiences to this musical theatre gem"

"25 years later, SIDE SHOW resonates today more than ever" says Director Frank Portanova. "The show is a call for authentic universal empathy in order to advance our understanding of the human experience. We will only make meaningful change and progress once we remediate marginalization in all its forms in our society. In order to do that, SIDE SHOW asks us to find and see the other in each other."

SIDE SHOW is Directed by Frank Portanova with Music Direction by Stephen Ferri and Choreography by Antoinette DiPietropolo. Scenic Design by Christopher & Justin Swader, Lighting Design by Daisy Long, Sound Design by Jon Weston, Stage Managed by Suzi Bonnot. Music by Henry Krieger, Book & Lyrics by Bill Russell.

SIDE SHOW will play the White Plains Performing Arts Center Friday, April 22 8pm; Saturday, April 23 8pm; Sunday, April 24 2pm; Thursday, April 28 2pm; Friday, April 29 8pm; Saturday, April 30 8pm; Sunday, May 1 2pm; Thursday, May 5 2pm; Friday, May 6 8pm; Saturday, May 7 8pm; and Sunday, May 8 2pm.

The White Plains Performing Arts Center is located on the third level of City Center off Mamaroneck Avenue in downtown White Plains, minutes from the White Plains Metro North Station. For tickets visit the theatre box office Monday-Friday (11am-6pm), purchase the tickets online at wppac.com or call 914-328-1600. For Group Sales, please contact boxoffice@wppac.com.

SIDE SHOW is a WPPAC Mainstage Production which is a professional production featuring union and non-union actors from Broadway, national tours and regional theatre across the country. This production is created from scratch, staffed with professional production teams (directors to designers), large live orchestras and boast high-quality sets and costumes. It is not part of a tour, it has been created by WPPAC, for the WPPAC stage.